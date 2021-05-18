Tottenham Transfer News: Players Spurs Could Sign To Replace Star Forward Harry Kane

The biggest Premier League transfer news is that Harry Kane has reportedly told Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave the club in the summer. Tottenham are making enquires about a Harry Kane replacement, making it seem inevitable that the striker will leave the club before the next season begins. Here is the latest Tottenham transfer news as several English clubs are interested in signing the Tottenham striker.

Harry Kane transfer news: Why does the Tottenham talisman want to leave the club?

Harry Kane expressed his frustration at a continued inability to achieve his ambition of winning major trophies at Tottenham after the club lost the League Cup final against Manchester City last month. Moreover, Tottenham are now struggling to finish in the Champions League places, adding further agony to the already grim situation. Reports from ESPN have further claimed that the English striker has held face to face meetings with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and informed him about his decision to move on.

Harry Kane made it clear to Daniel Levy that he wants to leave Tottenham for another Premier League club, sources told @JamesOlley. pic.twitter.com/svwAlPyJHI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 17, 2021

Harry Kane transfer news: What is Harry Kane price?

Considering Harry Kane's success at Tottenham over the previous several seasons it is no surprise that many teams are interested in signing the Tottenham ace. Since Kane's contract with the North London club expires in 2024, Tottenham are able to demand a staggering transfer price which is believed to be in the range of £150 million. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in landing the Tottenham striker this summer despite the outrageous transfer fee.

Tottenham transfer news: Financial constraints to prevent top Harry Kane replacement

With Levy and Tottenham undergoing financial stresses, it seems likely that the club will hope to cash in on the striker in the best possible way. Considering Harry Kane's prowess as a striker, there is no scarcity in the number of suitors for Tottenham's talisman, hence suggesting his transfer is imminent. In order to deal with the financial constraints, Levy may consider bringing in a Harry Kane replacement on loan before he pursues a complete transfer for any striker.

The top Harry Kane replacements are Leed United's Patrick Bamford, Southampton's Danny Ings and Torino's Andrea Belotti. Bamford has enjoyed an excellent Premier League season, having scored 15 goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League games. Due to his excellent form, Leeds also extended his contract last year amid increasing interest from other clubs. As for Ings, the Southampton striker has scored 12 goals and four assists this Premier League campaign despite suffering injuries along the way.

While Belotti has not proven himself in the Premier League, the Torino captain has impressed many in Serie A. He has scored 13 goals and six assists in 33 Serie A games this season. Moreover, the striker has been reportedly offered to Tottenham and other Premier League clubs ahead of this summer's window for a reported fee of £25m.