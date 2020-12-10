Tottenham Vs Antwerp Live Stream, Team News, Line-ups, How To Watch Europa League

Following an embarrassing draw against LASK in the Europa League in the previous game, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will take on Royal Antwerp on Thursday. The north London outfit has already sealed a spot in the Round of 32 of the competition, while their Premier League exploits continue as they lead the domestic charts. Here's how to watch Tottenham vs Antwerp in India, team news and other details of the match.

How to watch Tottenham vs Antwerp? Tottenham vs Antwerp live stream

The Europa League Matchday 6 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Tottenham vs Antwerp live stream will also be available on Sony LIV App. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch the Europa League Matchday 6 clash.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020 (Friday IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Tottenham vs Antwerp preview

Despite being held to a 3-3 draw by LASK in the previous Europa League clash, Tottenham went on to hammer Arsenal in the Premier League. Mourinho's men sit second in the Europa League Group J standings with 10 points to their credit and are already past the group stage. On the other hand, Antwerp leads the Europa League standings with 12 points in all. The Belgium based club arrive in London at the back of a sensational 3-1 victory against Ludogorets to seal a berth in the Round of 32 of the Europa League.

Tottenham vs Antwerp team news

The two teams are more or less on an equal footing while dealing with the injury crisis. Mourinho will have to cope in the absence of Eric Lamela, who is recovering from a calf injury. Besides, Serge Aurier is set to sit out on the sidelines after suffering a knock recently.

Besides, Antwerp arrives in the game with two injury concerns. Manager Ivan Leko might not be able to avail the services of Bruny Nsimba who is doubtful due to a muscle injury. Moreover, Sander Coopman will mark his return only in March next year after sustaining a ligament injury.

Tottenham vs Antwerp predicted line-up

Tottenham: Joe Hart, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min

Antwerp: Jean Butez, Abdoulaye Seck, Jeremy Gelin, Ritchie De Laet, Koji Miyoshi, Faris Haroun, Martin Hongla, Simen Juklerod, Pieter Gerkens, Lior Refaelov, Cristian Benavente

Tottenham vs Antwerp prediction

Tottenham are the favourites to win the final match of the Europa League group stage.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Spurs Twitter