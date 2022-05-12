Tottenham Vs Arsenal Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK & US?

Tottenham are all set to take on North London derby rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League match on Thursday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is of vital importance for both sides as the two are still in the hunt for the final UEFA Champions League spot, with just three games remaining in the season. The game will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on May 13.

If Arsenal were to win this all-important clash, they would seal fourth spot in the Premier League. However, if Tottenham were to win this game, then they could reduce their arch-rival's lead over them to just one point and still have a realistic chance of sealing the final UEFA Champions League spot. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting contest, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream details.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

⏪ Last time out against Tottenham...



Ready to go again ✊#TOTARS pic.twitter.com/jBypOSNuGC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Thursday, May 12.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live in US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 PM ET on Thursday, May 12.