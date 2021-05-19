Tottenham Vs Aston Villa Prediction, Team News And Premier League Preview

Tottenham will next face Aston Villa in the Premier League as they look to finish in the European places ahead of next season. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 PM local time on Wednesday, May 19 (10:30 PM IST). Here is the Tottenham vs Aston Villa team news, prediction and details of how to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa in India.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction and h2h record

Tottenham arrive into this game on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over twelfth placed Wolves. With three wins and two losses in their previous five games, Ryan Mason's men are currently in sixth place in the Premier League points table. Tottenham will know that every game is a must-win for them since there are just two games remaining this season, and Spurs are four points off Liverpool, who currently occupy the Europa League spot.

Club Chairman Daniel Levy provides a message for supporters in the matchday programme for this evening’s final home match of the season against Aston Villa...#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 19, 2021

On the other hand, Aston Villa seem to have suffered a massive slump after an excellent start to their Premier League campaign. At one stage of the season, Dean Smith's men were fighting for European football but now they have fallen to eleventh place in the Premier League points table. Having won just one game from their previous five league games (2D 2L), Villa will hope to rediscover their form and finish the season on a high.

When it comes to the Tottenham vs Aston Villa h2h record, Spurs have dominated the recent games between the two sides. Tottenham have won their last five league meetings against Villa and won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season. Considering the Tottenham vs Aston Villa h2h record, our Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction is that Tottenham will win this contest.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa team news

Tottenham predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Matt Doherty; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso; Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane

Aston Villa predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa?

For fans wondering how to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa in India can tune in to Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. The Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.