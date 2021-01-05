Tottenham Vs Brentford Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Semi-final Live

Following a thrilling victory against Stoke City in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, Tottenham Hotspur look to seal a spot in the final as they take on Brentford on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). Meanwhile, Brentford have had a scintillating campaign in the competition, defeating several Premier League clubs on their way to the semi-finals.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur issues statement after three players breach COVID-19 protocol

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live in India? Tottenham vs Brentford live stream

There will be no Tottenham vs Brentford live stream and broadcast available in India. But the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 (Wednesday IST)

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and preview

Tottenham defeated Stoke City in the quarter-final to seal a spot in the final four of the Carabao Cup. Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane scored a goal each to move northwards in the competition. Following the game against Stoke City, Jose Mourinho's men have played twice, winning one and drawing the other.

On the other hand, Brentford have had a dream run in the Carabao Cup. Although the all-London affair appears to favour the Spurs, Brentford cannot be ruled out considering their recent form. The Championship side have defeated four Premier League teams in the competition: Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Newcastle United to reach the semi-final.

Also Read | Tottenham 2020 review: Mourinho's roller coaster, Amazon documentary and Bale's homecoming

Tottenham vs Brentford team news

Jose Mourinho has some key injury concerns when his side host Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Gareth Bale is doubtful for the semi-final clash after sustaining a calf injury. Besides, the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn are also doubtful for the game on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Brentford have fewer injury woes than Mourinho's side. Mads Roerslev will miss out of the game due to an ankle injury. Besides, Shandon Baptiste is also expected to sit on the sidelines due to a knee injury and will mark his return within the next few weeks.

Also Read | Tottenham’s Son Heung-min wins FIFA Puskas award for his INCREDIBLE solo goal vs Burnley

Tottenham vs Brentford prediction

Tottenham are the favourites to advance into the final of the Carabao Cup.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis, This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Also Read | Tottenham's Heung-min Son named Korean Player of the Year for record fifth time

Image courtesy: Spurs Instagram