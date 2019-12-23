Tottenham Vs Chelsea Highlights: Chelsea's 2-0 Win Marred By Spurs Fans' Racist Chants

Frank Lampard scored a huge victory over his former boss Jose Mourinho when his young Chelsea side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. A brace for Willian, a red card for Heung-Min Son and racial abuse towards Antonio Rudiger were the highlights from a dramatic clash between the two top-four hopefuls. Keep reading as we discuss the match highlights and the key moments from the game.

Tottenham vs Chelsea highlights: Watch

Frank Lampard chose to go with a 3-4-3 formation on Sunday to counter the Spurs' wide attackers. The move paid big dividends as Chelsea dominated the proceedings with over 10 chances created and 13 shots taken. Willian opened the scoring for the Blues in the 12th minute after finding himself free in the box from a quick corner routine. The Brazilian later made it 2-0 at the stroke of the first half after Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga comically brought down Marcos Alonso in the box to concede a penalty. Willian's penalty in the 2-0 victory was the 100th Premier League goal for Chelsea against Tottenham.

The game took a dramatic turn in the second half when Spurs were brought down to 10 men after Heung-Min Son was sent off via a VAR decision after he fouled Antonio Rudiger. Football's recent struggles with dealing racism made its way to the Premier League after Rudiger was abused by some section of Tottenham supporters. Announcements were made on a couple of occasions during the half to deal with the abusing fans.

Antonio Rudiger tweets after being racially abused by Spurs supporters

It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it's very important to talk about it in public. If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always). (1/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings

Tottenham

Paulo Gazzaniga - 5/10

Serge Aurier - 7/10

Davinson Sanchez - 7/10

Toby Alderweireld - 6.5/10

Jan Vertonghen - 6/10

Eric Dier - 5.5/10

Moussa Sissoko - 6/10

Lucas Moura - 5/10

Dele Alli - 6/10

Heung-Min Son - 5/10

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

Substitutes: Christian Eriksen - 6/10, Danny Rose - 6/10, Tanguy Ndombele - 6/10

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7.5/10

Fikayo Tomori - 7.5/10

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Marcos Alonso - 8/10

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Cesar Azpiliqueta - 6.5/10

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Willian - 9/10

Tammy Abraham - 6/10

Substitutes: Jorginho - 7/10, Reece James - 6/10, Michy Batshuayi - 6/10

Premier League: Boxing Day next

The win sees Chelsea establish a four-point lead over the fifth-placed Sheffield United. Chelsea will host Southampton next. On the other hand, Jose Mourinho has now lost to two of his former clubs - Chelsea and Manchester United in the month of December and will need some major tinkering ahead of Tottenham's Boxing Day clash against Brighton.

