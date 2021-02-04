Tottenham Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

A London derby awaits us in the Premier League as Tottenham Hotspur welcome fellow London rivals, Chelsea, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday. The match is set to take place on 4th February with the kick-off time scheduled for 1: 30 AM (Friday, February 5) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream alongside other match details.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur started off their Premier League campaign very well and was in the running to win the title. However, a slump of form in December sees the London based outfit fall below the pecking order. Mourinho’s men have managed to win just two of their last nine Premier League outings which sees the North London side sit seventh on the Premier League table. The hosts will walk into the game following a shocking 0-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion as Leandro Trossard managed to secure three points for the Seagulls. Tottenham will be looking to bounce back to winning ways but face a tough task in the form of their London rivals.

Just like their opponents, Chelsea too started off their 20-21 camping with a banger and managed to remain on a 16-match unbeaten run across all competitions. The Blues were flying high and looked destined for glory but soon fell flat on their faces in December. Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea could only register three wins in 10 games during the jam-packed schedule which led to a dramatic turn of events ending with Chelsea’s all-time highest goal scorer and first-team boss losing his job. Now with former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the Blues have started off their new era well by playing out a stalemate against Wolves and following it up by a comprehensive 2-0 win against Burnley. Currently on par with Tottenham on points, Chelsea are slotted 8th in the Premier League table and new boss Thomas Tuchel will look at the derby as a fantastic opportunity to announce his arrival to England.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

Jose Mourinho will remain without the services of star striker Harry Kane and Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. Dele Alli is unavailable following his injury and will join Spanish fullback Sergio Reguilon on the sidelines. During the pre-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel mentioned that Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma suffered from minor knocks during training and will be doubtful to be in contention for the Spurs game. Apart from them, Chelsea have no other injury concerns as Tuchel looks to take charge of his first derby in England.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live in India?

The English Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the Premier League social media pages for real-time updates.

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho will likely take a conservative approach and focus on losing his third straight Premier League match. With Harry Kane unavailable, the hosts will find it difficult to attack and look to hit Chelsea on the counter. We expect a thrilling encounter with Chelsea likely to edge past with a goal and secure three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea