Tottenham Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Semifinal In India & UK?

After a disappointing 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the EFL Cup, Tottenham Hotspur are all set to host Chelsea in the second leg on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:15 AM IST on January 13, 2022.

Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live in India and the UK, and the Carabao Cup live streaming details.

Carabao Cup live streaming details in India

Football fans wondering how to watch the EFL Cup live in India can tune in to MTV. As for the Carabao Cup live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or the Jio TV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the match on the social media handles of the respective teams.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch EFL Cup live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream, fans can watch it on the Sky Sports Go app. The match will commence live at 8:45 PM BST on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Tottenham vs Chelsea first leg review

Chelsea dominated the first leg at home as they controlled 64% of the possession. They registered 19 shots with six on target in comparison to Tottenham's five shots and just two on target. The Blues' dominance helped the team score their first goal in the fifth minute as Kai Havertz found the back of the net following an assist from Marcos Alonso. Thomas Tuchel's side then doubled the lead in the 34th minute due to an unfortunate own goal from Ben Davies.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

Tottenham predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez Mina, Ben Davies; Emerson Royal, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon; Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Ismaila Sarr; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic; Romelu Lukaku