Tottenham Vs Chelsea: Mourinho TAUNTS Former Club And New Manager Thomas Tuchel

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has taken a jab at new Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel during his media interaction before the Tottenham vs Chelsea game by saying that it is not very difficult to coach a team like Chelsea. The former Chelsea boss has been extremely successful at Chelsea and he knows the club inside out. Jose Mourinho has been at the helm of Stamford Bridge on two different tenures during which the Portuguese helped the London outfit lift three Premier League titles.

Jose Mourinho went as far as to say that winning trophies with Chelsea is easy and Tuchel needs to be successful in the Premier League to be considered as a top manager. To support Mourinho’s cause, the Portuguese is proven right as he has been a serial winner with the London side. Chelsea has also had different managers like Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti who have tasted success during their time at the club.

Speaking during the obligatory pre-match press conference, the Tottenham boss tried to build up pressure on his counterpart and looked to play his mind games on the German manager. Mourinho tried to pressurise Tuchel with his comments while talking to the reporter by saying that he does not think it's very difficult to coach at Chelsea because he was champion there three times. Mourinho added how Carlo Ancelotti was champion at Chelsea too and Antonio Conte was champion too.

🎙️ Jose's pre-Chelsea press conference - available now on YouTube ⤵️#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 3, 2021

Mourinho went on to reason his statements by saying that it cannot be very, very difficult because we won titles there. He added that Chelsea always have great players and a great squad and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players who give you a very good opportunity to be successful and win titles.

The Portuguese coach went on to share his ideologies and spoke about how he thinks what makes a coach elite is to be successful in the top leagues, to be successful in leagues in a different dimension. Jose added that the biggest challenge for a coach is to work in the best leagues and went on to mention how the Premier League is the most challenging one.

Speaking about Thomas Tuchel, The Tottenham Hotspur head coach said that he was coming from a league that you cannot compare with the Premier League but is used to working with players of high calibre and to important players and added how he will fit well in a club like Chelsea.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live in India?

The English Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the Premier League social media pages for real-time updates.

