Tottenham Vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League In India, Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Tottenham in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League as both sides look to gain an advantage before the second leg. The match is scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 12 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream, team news and our prediction for the much-awaited encounter.

Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and preview

After a lean patch, Tottenham seemed to have regained their fantastic form as Jose Mourinho's side walk into this match on the back of four consecutive victories. Moreover, in these last four games, Tottenham have managed to score four goals in three of those games and have also kept three clean sheets. They advanced to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 after recording a massive win over Wolfsberger AC as they beat them 8-1 on aggregate.

On the other hand, Dinamo Zagreb also have been in magnificent form as Zoran MamiÄ‡'s side are on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions. In the Round of 32, Dinamo Zagreb knocked out Russian side Krasnodar by beating them 4-2 on aggregate. Because of this impressive run, the Croatian side will hope that they can give Tottenham a run for their money. Despite Dinamo Zagreb's impressive form, we expect Tottenham to beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

How to watch Europa League in India?

The Europa League live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App. Live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb team news

Ahead of Tottenham's clash against Dinamo Zagreb, Jose Mourinho will be without Lo Celso who has suffered another setback in his return to fitness in major Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb injury news. Meanwhile, in other Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb team news, Dinamo Zagreb are without right-back Sadegh Moharrami who suffered an injury. However, defensive midfielder Bartol Franjic returns to the squad after serving his suspension against Krasnodar in the previous game.

Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction in line-ups

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Dinamo Zagreb: Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol, Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Luka Ivanusec, Arijan Ademi, Krisijan Jakic, Mislav Orsic, Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.