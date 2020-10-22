Tottenham Vs LASK Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will begin their Europa League group stage campaign by hosting LASK on Thursday, October 22. The UEL Group J game between Tottenham and LASK is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm BST (Friday, 12:30 am IST) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's a look at the Tottenham vs LASK team news, Tottenham vs LASK live stream details and our Tottenham vs LASK prediction ahead of the game.

Tottenham vs LASK prediction and match preview

Tottenham finished last season in sixth place in the Premier League and needed to win three qualifying games to make it to the Europa League group stage. Spurs are currently in seventh place on the league table with eight points from five games and allowed a 3-0 lead slip in eight minutes to draw 3-3 against London rivals West Ham United at the weekend. However, Jose Mourinho will be looking to win a trophy with Spurs this season and the Europa League seems like a realistic shot to end the club's 12-year drought of silverware.

On the other hand, LASK have had an encouraging start to their domestic campaign, notching up seven points from four games. Dominik Thalhammer's side lost their last league game 3-0 against Rapid Wein just prior to the international break but bounced back with a win over SV Worgl in the second round of the Austrian Cup at the weekend. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Tottenham vs LASK prediction is a 3-1 win for Tottenham.

Tottenham vs LASK team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Gareth Bale might be handed his first start for the club since re-signing for Spurs in the summer. Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Harry Winks are also in contention to start the game against LASK. However, there are still doubts over the fitness of Eric Dier.

Fortunately for LASK, they have no injury concerns heading into the game against Spurs on Thursday night. Marko Raguz has already scored five goals in six appearances this term and LASK will be relying on the 22-year-old to provide a spark in their attack during their visit to north London.

Europa League live: How to watch Tottenham vs LASK live in India?

In India, the Tottenham vs LASK live telecast will be aired on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Friday, 12:30 am IST). The Tottenham vs LASK live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Tottenham Instagram, LASK Twitter