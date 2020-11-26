Tottenham Vs Ludogorets Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League Live Prediction, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur host Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad in their Round 4 match of the Europa League campaign. The 4th match is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST on Friday, November 27 and will be held in North London as Group J of the Europa League returns back into action. Here are some Tottenham vs Ludogorets live stream, team news, prediction and other details of this thrilling fixture.

Spurs are currently on the top of their group with six points from 3 matches. Ludogorets, on the other hand, sits rock bottom of the group with no points against their name. The North London outfit thrashed the Bulgarian giants when they visited the Ludogorets' home ground earlier this month. The two teams locked horns on November 5 where Jose Mourinho's Spurs defeated Ludogorets with a heavy margin. Goals by Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, and Giovani Lo Celso helped Spurs win with a comfortable 3-1 margin at the Huvepharma Arena.

Tottenham vs Ludogorets Team News

Toby Alderweireld was injured in Tottenham’s last game against Manchester City. He is feared to be out for a long time which gives Mourinho fewer options to chose from in defense. It might also be too soon for Mourinho to play Japhet Tanganga or Matt Doherty. Davinson Sanchez is likely to partner Eric Dier in the heart of the London club's defense.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup: Hart; Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Winks, Sissoko; Bale, Lo Celso, Lucas; Vinicius

The Bulgarian outfit is likely to stick with their preferred 4-4-2 formation with goalkeeper Plamen Iliev between the sticks. Apart from Higinio Marin and Wanderson who are out until 2021, Ludogorets don’t have any injuries and suspensions. The only thing missing for Ludogorets to compete well in the match is a lack of game time. Stephane Badji and Anicet are likely to play a key role in the central midfield that could very well affect the outcome of the match.

Ludogorets Razgrad predicted lineup: Iliev; Cicinho, Verdon, Terziev, Nedyalkov; Anicet, Badji, Santana; Tekpetey, Keseru, Manu

How to watch Tottenham vs Ludogorets live in India?

The Europa League live stream of the game will be broadcasted on SonyLIV and on Sony Sports Network on television in India. Fans can also follow the social media handle of the respective teams as well as the official UEFA Champions League page for regular match updates.

Tottenham vs Ludogorets Prediction

With the domestic league being canceled, Ludogorets will play in London without recent on-field experience. Spurs will be looking to exploit the same and continue their winning run. The Jose Mourinho-coached team should clinch a straightforward victory on Thursday evening with the attackers like Gareth Bale and Lo Celso starting. Expect the Londoners to end the match with a comfortable 3-0 win.

