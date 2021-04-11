Tottenham Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

The battle for the top four in the Premier League is on as sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur host second-placed Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, April 11 at 9:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Tottenham vs Man United live stream, team news, and other key details of this match.

Tottenham vs Man United preview

Despite Tottenham's inconsistent form throughout the season, they are still in an excellent position to finish in the Champions League places. Jose Mourinho's men are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings, three points off West Ham who occupy the last Champions League spot. The motivation will be high for Tottenham as a win could help them take fourth place depending upon how the other results of the week pan out.

On the other hand, Man United will hope to continue their winning run and maintain their second place in the Premier League standings. Having been unbeaten in their previous 10 Premier League games (5W 5D), Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men have been in outstanding form. Revenge will be on their mind as they take on Tottenham this weekend.

Tottenham vs Man United h2h and prediction

The Tottenham vs Man United h2h is fairly even as both sides have won two of their last five league meetings against each other with one game ending in a draw. However, Tottenham did demolish Man United 6-1 when the two sides faced each other at Old Trafford earlier this season. Considering the h2h and the form of the two teams, our Tottenham vs Man United prediction is Tottenham 1-1 Man United.

Tottenham vs Man United team news

Ahead of this clash, Jose Mourinho confirmed that Ben Davies and Matt Doherty are the only two players who are unavailable for this game due to injuries. Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of injury concerns to worry about. Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly are unavailable due to injuries while the fitness of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford remains in doubt.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United live?

In India, the Tottenham vs Man United game will be shown live on the Star Sports network. The Tottenham vs Man United live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Tottenham vs Man United prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.