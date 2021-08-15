Tottenham Vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch Premier League Match Live?

Manchester City will start their title defence against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday, August 15. The Spurs vs City Premier League clash will be taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:00 PM IST. Here's all you need to know about Where to watch Premier League matches live, Tottenham vs Manchester City live streaming details.

Where to catch Tottenham vs Manchester City live streaming

Fans in India who are wondering where to catch Tottenham vs Manchester City live broadcasts in the country can go to the Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) which has the rights to show Premier League matches in India. For fans who want to catch the action online, the Tottenham vs Manchester City live streaming Disney+ Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City preview

While all eyes will be on Harry Kane's transfer saga, Pep Guardiola's team will look to begin their title defence on a winning note when they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspurs. The Spurs will be starting their new campaign under new management with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm. Last term, the club finished seventh and were only five points off the top four. This will be a challenging season for new coach Nuno who has a big task in hand to ensure that the team takes the Champions League spot this season. Spurs come into the fixture on the back of 2-2 draw against Chelsea and then beating Arsenal 1-0.

Pep Guardiola on the other hand will be coming into this match after losing to Leicester 1-0 n the recently concluded Community Shield. Man City have broken the British transfer record this summer to sign Jack Grealish in the summer, however, according to a report by SkySports coming into the match City will be without the services of key players Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden who are recovering from ankle and foot injuries suffered at Euro 2020. Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are all back in contention after returning to training this week.