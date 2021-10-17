Tottenham Vs Newcastle: Harry Kane Scores First Goal Of 21-22 Season In Stunning Fashion

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane scored the second goal for the Spurs during the match against Newcastle United at the St. James’ Park and opened his tally of goals in the Premier League 2021-22 season. In his seventh appearance for the season, Kane looped the ball above the head of Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow which ended up inside the goal post. What made this goal more special was the fact that the goal was earlier ruled off-side, however after consulting the VAR, Spurs were awarded the goal by referee Andre Marriner.

Earlier in the match, Callum Wilson opened the scoresheet for Newcastle at their home by scoring a goal at the very second minute of the match. Tanguy Ndombele replied with a goal for the visitors fifteen minutes later, before Kane scored his sixth goal at the St. James’ Park for the sixth time in eight Premier League appearances. He now follows former England teammate Wayne Rooney who has scored nine goals in 12 matches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match had a long stoppage before the half-time

Ahead of the Newcastle United clash on Sunday, Kane has played six Premier League matches in the 2021-22 season, with finding goal on none of the occasions. By scoring the second goal for the Spurs, Kane handed his team the lead of the match. The match was halted for a long duration as a supporter was attended by the medical staff for being in a very serious condition. After the play resumed, Son Heung-min scored the third goal for the team at 45+4’ and took the score to 3-1 before half-time. If Tottenham Hotspur manages to maintain their lead in the match, they will earn their second victory in the last five matches. Earlier on October 3, before the international break, the Spurs defeated Aston Villa by 2-1.

With the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United currently standing at 3-1, if the Spurs win this match, they will finish fifth in the Premier League 2021-22 points table with 15 points to their name. They are currently placed fifth below Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Brighton. Meanwhile, Chelsea top the current standings with a total of six wins after playing eight matches lost one, and another ending in a draw. Tottenham Hotspur are followed by Manchester United who suffered a 2-4 loss against Leicester City on Saturday.

