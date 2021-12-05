Tottenham Vs Norwich City: Lucas Moura's Stunning Opening Goal For The Spurs; Watch

Brazilian star footballer Lucas Moura made headlines during the Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by opening the scoresheet of the match following his stunning strike within the starting 10 mins of the game. Moura opened the score by striking at the 10th minute of the game from a distance as South-Korean sensation Son Heung-min assisted him with the pass. Following the beautiful display of his football skills, Moura received well-deserving praise from the entire football community and earned comparisons to legendary footballer Lionel Messi from the fans in the process.

Watch Lucas Moura's goal-

Take a bow Lucas Moura #27 pic.twitter.com/C2QPjHucb7 — 🇫🇷™ (@ConteSZN_) December 5, 2021

How did social media react to Lucas Moura's stunning goal against Norwich City?

On witnessing the 29-year-old’s 10th-minute goal on Sunday, social media users took the internet by storm with their reactions. One of the football fans on Twitter mentioned in his tweet that the Brazilian footballer has turned into Lionel Messi. At the same time, other fans on social media hailed Moura for scoring his first goal in nine months in a stellar fashion. Whereas, another fan mentioned that he watched Moura’s goal during the half-time show of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match, and it is surely one of the best goals of the season so far.

Lucas Moura has just turned into Lionel Messi. — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) December 5, 2021

Lucas Moura has just got his first goal in nine months and what a banger that was — ManUtdFanIndia🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManUtdFanIndia) December 5, 2021

They’ve just showed the Lucas Moura goal at the United half time show, one of the goals of the season so far — mh8 (@mandatoryhate) December 5, 2021

Lucas Moura is the most underrated player in the league. Always unreal whenever I watch him especially when he drifts inside. Would cook at Liverpool. — j (@unknownbald) December 5, 2021

Lucas Moura has already scored the goal of the season — Zeek Grayson (@e_kwesi_) December 5, 2021

Davinson Sanchez scores the second goal for Tottenham Hotspur-

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, Tottenham Hotspur lead the match 3-0 from Norwich City as Davinson Sanchez found the nets at the 67th minute of the game followed by Son's goal at the 77th minute. With the lead of three points in their hand, Tottenham would be hoping to not concede any goals and win the match. Meanwhile, Moura earlier scored his first goal of the season playing in his 12th match for the Spurs.

Lucas Moura's stats at Tottenham Hotspur-

The right-winger, Moura scored his 47th goal for Tottenham Hotspur in the match against Norwich City, having played a total of 175 games for them. He joined the Spurs following a transfer from French giant, Paris Saint-Germain. He is one of the key players for Antonio Conte’s side which is on its rejuvenating journey following a poor start to the season.

