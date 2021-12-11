Tottenham Vs Rennes UECL Match Won't Be Rescheduled Amid COVID Scare; What's Next?

In a key development concerning the Tottenham vs Rennes UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) clash, UEFA confirmed that the match can no longer be rescheduled as no potential date can be found for the match prior to the December 30 guideline.

Antonio Conte's side's hopes of making it to the knockout stages could be in jeopardy as they are currently in third place with seven points, three points behind Vitesse, who won their last group game clash against Mura.

With Tottenham vs Rennes no longer able to take place, UEFA issued a statement explaining what happens next.

UEFA confirm Tottenham vs Rennes game won't be rescheduled

UEFA updated the fans with the disappointing news via a statement issued on December 11. The statement read,

"Following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team of Tottenham Hotspur FC ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match against Stade Rennais FC, scheduled to take place on 9 December 2021 in London, the match could not take place. In accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, UEFA, in cooperation with the two clubs tried to find a viable solution in order to reschedule the match, so as to ensure the group stage could be completed accordingly. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found. As a consequence, the match can no longer be played, and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations. We shall continue to update supporters as matters progress."

According to Annex J of UEFA's Europa Conference League regulations, Tottenham may need to forfeit the game as they could not compete in the fixture. As a result, Rennes will be granted a 3-0 win. If this is the case, it will end the hopes of Antonio Conte's side of qualifying for the competition's knockout stages as they needed a win to do so.

However, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body can also take more disciplinary measures by investigating the matter further. For example, they may check if Tottenham had 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper or not and may also evaluate whether both clubs attempted their best to rearrange the fixture.