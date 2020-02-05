Tottenham Vs Southampton Live Streaming Details, Match Preview And Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Both sides played out a 1-1 draw in the original fixture, forcing a replay. Son-Heung Min scored for Spurs early in the second half only to see it cancelled out by Sofiane Boufal late in the game. Saints were the better side in the fixture and earned a replay against Tottenham.

"If you look at how they celebrated the goal - a sub and a non-squad player celebrating with them, I think it's a sign that this group is united."



Assistant Head Coach Joao Sacramento on the togetherness in the squad.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/yIJ3imC30n — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Premier League Review: Tottenham Spark Bedlam, Liverpool beat Southampton On Matchday 25

FA Cup: Tottenham vs Southampton match preview and team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has done a fantastic job in recent weeks. His side has lost just twice in the last 10 games, but are coming from a 4-0 loss at the hands of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, will be entering the fixture after beating Manchester City. Despite being outplayed, Jose Mourinho's side dug in deep and made City pay for their profligacy.

Tottenham will likely be without Dele Alli, who picked up a knock during their 2-0 win over Manchester City. Victor Wanyama (illness), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) are all ruled out for the FA Cup replay. New signing Steven Bergwijn is also not eligible as the Dutch winger was not registered for the original tie at St Mary’s.

Stuart Armstrong remains a doubt for Southampton due to a hip problem, while Yan Valery is also ruled out due to a viral infection. New signing Kyle Walker-Peters will be ineligible to face his parent club.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Will Not Join Tottenham Hotspur From Real Madrid, Reveals Agent

FA Cup: Tottenham vs Southampton, manager comments

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho remained hopeful that Dele Alli might just be fit for the tie, as he aims FA Cup progression with his new club. The Portuguese manager has already won an FA Cup with Chelsea and remains eager to get his hands on another. The manager gave a crucial update on club captain Harry Kane's injury stating the striker is ruled out until May and the club expects him to be back before the current campaign ends.

📺 Watch LIVE as Ralph Hasenhüttl previews #SaintsFC's trip to #THFC for the #FACup fourth round replay: https://t.co/LLGf6XESqA — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 4, 2020

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed his frustration with the replay as he fears it might undo their performance in the original tie. Hasenhuttl feels the replay is eating into his side's much-needed winter break although he does intend field a strong side against Tottenham.

"My personal opinion is I'm not a friend of these replays, first because it minimises the chances of the smaller teams to maybe make these big miracles and go through to the next round." Ralph Hasenhuttl

Also Read | Steven Bergwijn Turned Down £6 Million PSV Bonus For Tottenham Transfer: Report

FA Cup: Tottenham vs Southampton live streaming details

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2020

Kick-off: 1:15 AM IST

Live streaming: SONY LIV, SONY TEN NETWORK & JIO TV

Also Read | Bergwijn Debut Goal Helps Tottenham Beat Man City 2-0