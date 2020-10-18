​​​​​​​Tottenham Vs West Ham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will play host to David Moyes' West Ham United on Matchday 5 as club football returns following a two-week international break. The game between Tottenham and West Ham is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, October 18 at 4:30 pm (9:00 pm IST). Here's a look at the Tottenham vs West Ham team news, Tottenham vs West Ham live stream details and our Tottenham vs West Ham prediction ahead of the clash.

ALSO READ: Germany Coach Löw Pays Tribute To Retiring Jonas Hector

Tottenham vs West Ham prediction and preview

Tottenham are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table with seven points from four games. Spurs will be looking to build on their stunning 6-1 win over Manchester United just before the international break. Tottenham began their season with a defeat against Everton which was followed by a 5-2 win over Southampton before Mourinho's side were held 1-1 against Newcastle United at the end of last month.

West Ham enter their clash against Tottenham brimming with confidence as the Hammers registered back-to-back wins over Wolves and Leicester before the international break. David Moyes' side are currently in 10th place on the League table with six points from four games. Based on the recent results and form of both teams, our Tottenham vs West Ham prediction is a 2-2 draw.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners To Hijack Man United's £35m Move For Pau Torres

Tottenham vs West Ham team news: Is Gareth Bale playing vs West Ham?

For Tottenham, Gareth Bale is in contention to make his second debut for Tottenham after building his fitness over the past few weeks. Although it's unlikely that the Welshman might start the game against West Ham, he could come on as a substitute. Eric Dier remains a doubt for the weekend game and could be replaced by Toby Alderweireld.

For West Ham, Ryan Fredericks is sidelined while Arthur Masuaku also remains a major doubt. The visitors will be looking at Michail Antonio for inspiration as the star forward has already scored twice this season. They will also be able to call upon the services of new signing Said Benhrama.

ALSO READ: Mbappe Sends A Heartwarming Message To A Young PSG Fan Battling Cancer

Premier League live stream details: How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live?

Fans in the UK can watch Tottenham vs West Ham live on Sky Sports. In India, the Tottenham vs West Ham live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD. Fans in India can also stream the game on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia's Brenden Aaronson Transferred To Salzburg

Image Credits - Tottenham Twitter, West Ham Instagram