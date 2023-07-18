Tottenham Vs West Ham Live Streaming: How To Watch Club Friendly Live In India, US & UK

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are all set to clash in a friendly match in Australia on Tuesday. The match will mark the beginning of the pre-season campaign for Tottenham, who will face four other teams before starting their Premier League 2022-23 campaign. The Tottenham vs West Ham match will be the first for the new Spurs head coach Ange Posteglou.

3 Things You Need To Know

Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League last season

They finished below Aston Villa and ahead of Brentford in the EPL standings

The Spurs managed 18 wins, six draws and 14 losses

ALSO READ | 'Harry Kane Is Fully Committed': Tottenham Coach On Bayern Munich Transfer Rumours

What to expect from the Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly?

The club-friendly match against Tottenham marks the first match of the team under head coach Ange Posteglou. Star players like Son-Heung min and Harry Kane have travelled to Australia with the squad for the pre-season training. At the same time, Posteglou will also have exciting youngsters like 20-year-old Destiny Udogie at his disposal.

On the other hand, the UEFA Europa Conference League winners West Ham have already kicked off their pre-season tour. They won 6-2 against Perth Glory, in what was their first match after Declan Rice's move to Arsenal. David Moyes and Jarrod Bowen will be the key players for West Ham on Tuesday.

Tottenham vs West Ham head-to-head records

The London rivals have clashed a total of 151 times in the past, with Tottenham having a clear lead in the head-to-head records.

Tottenham wins: 101

Draws: 54

West Ham wins: 46

Where will the Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly be held?

The Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly is slated to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

When will the Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly begin?

The Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST /11:00 BST / 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT.

ALSO READ | Declan Rice Reveals What Prompted His West Ham Departure After Decade-long Association

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly in India?

The Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the match on SpursPlay.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly in the UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly on SpursPlay and West Ham TV.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly in the US?

Soccer fans in the US can tune in to the CBS Sports Network to enjoy the Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly match live.