Tottenham Vs West Ham Live Streaming, Team News, Premier League Live

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will host struggling West Ham United on Matchday 31 of the Premier League campaign. The Premier League live game between Tottenham vs West Ham is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, at 8:15 pm local time (Wednesday, 12:45 am IST) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's a look at the Tottenham vs West Ham team news and the Tottenham vs West Ham live streaming details ahead of the crunch London derby.

Tottenham vs West Ham live streaming: Tottenham vs West Ham team news and preview

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham held a slender 1-0 lead over Manchester United for the majority of their Premier League live clash on Friday night before eventually conceding late in the game. The point left Tottenham in eighth place on the Premier League table leaving the North London side winless in their last four Premier League matches. However, there is plenty of positives for the hosts with the Tottenham vs West Ham team news.

📋 ICYMI - The latest team news ahead of tomorrow's London derby.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 22, 2020

Tottenham are likely to welcome back key duo of Lucas Moura and Dele Alli when they host David Moyes' West Ham on Tuesday night. Dele Alli should return to the first team after serving his suspension for an ill-advised post about coronavirus while Lucas Moura, who missed the game against Man United due to a knock, is available for Mourinho. Jan Vertonghen is likely to replace Eric Dier in the heart of Spurs' defence. Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are unavailable for Tottenham

Predicted starting line up for Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Bergwijn, Alli, Son; Kane

David Moyes's West Ham endured a difficult restart to the Premier League season as Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves handed the Hammers a 2-0 defeat in an empty London stadium on Saturday. The loss left West Ham in 17th place on the Premier League table, level on points with relegation-threatened Bournemouth. West Ham have suffered four defeats in their previous five outings and need to pick up points over the last few matchdays if they are to remain in England's top tier.

For West Ham, club-record signing Sebastien Haller and midfielder Robert Snodgrass are still unavailable. Centre back Angelo Ogbonna trained with the squad following a hamstring injury and his fitness will be assessed before the game. David Moyes could opt to start Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko to add some quality to his attacking ranks.

Predicted starting line up for West Ham: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Anderson

Rejoice, for the #PL is back, and the fixtures pour in thick and fast! 😉



Which match are you most looking forward to? #PLReturns — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) June 23, 2020

Premier League live: Tottenham vs West Ham live streaming details

Fans in the UK can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live streaming broadcast on Sky Sports. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live streaming on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1. Tottenham remain favourites to get the three points on Tuesday, June 23, at 8:15 pm local time (Wednesday, 12:45 am IST).

Image Credits- Tottenham / West Ham Instagram