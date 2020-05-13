LaLiga leaders Barcelona continue to be linked with a host of big names ahead of a potentially busy summer transfer window. The biggest rumour doing the rounds right now is Barcelona’s pursuit of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker is being touted as the long-term replacement for Luis Suarez at Camp Nou. Recent rumours have revealed that another Argentine, Juan Foyth, is being linked with a move to Barcelona.

Juan Foyth to Barcelona?

Juan Foyth agent makes transfer claims

🗣️ Juan Foyth's agent Claudio Curti:



"We still have a pending talk with Tottenham to clarify the future. What’s clear is that the club’s project with Juan has changed. We have been consulted by several teams for him and his situation at Tottenham.”



[@talkSPORT] #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/Vg7fTaAF42 — TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) May 13, 2020

Tottenham's Juan Foyth on Barcelona's radar after reduced playing time under Mourinho

Tottenham have had a mixed bag of results over the course of the 2019-20 season. They began the season with inconsistent displays under Mauricio Pochettino who was ultimately sacked in November last year. Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in North London. Mourinho’s appointment saw an upturn in form in his first few games as Spurs boss but that did not last long.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is now reportedly planning a squad overhaul ahead of the next transfer window. The likes of Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama have already been offloaded while Jan Vertonghen could also depart as a free agent. Recent reports in the British media also add that Jose Mourinho could give the green signal for Argentina youngster Juan Foyth to leave in order to get more game time elsewhere. The 22-year-old joined Tottenham in 2017 and has made 16 senior team appearances, scoring one goal. Juan Foyth made his Argentia senior team debut in 2018 and has nine appearances for La Albiceliste.

