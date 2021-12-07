Tottenham's UECL Qualification Hopes Can Be In Jeopardy As Six Players Test COVID Positive

The worries continue to mount for Tottenham Hotspur this season as up to six players have tested positive for COVID. The outbreak resulted ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) clash against Rennes.

With Antonio Conte's side currently level on points with third-placed Vitesse, even a win against their French opponents may not be enough for them to progress to the knockout stages.

Tottenham's Europa Conference League in serious jeopardy

According to UK reports, up to six first-team Tottenham players and two members of the backroom staff have tested positive for COVID. It is believed that the London outfit are still awaiting PCR results to confirm the degree of the concern. With there being a mandatory requirement to self-isolate for 10 days, it means that some of the players may miss the next three games.

Following the game to Rennes on Thursday, Antonio Conte's side will face Brighton Sunday before travelling to Leicester City next Thursday. As per the UEFA's guidelines, there need to be at least 13 players to compete and a registered goalkeeper. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, clubs cannot request permission to postpone a game if they have 14 or more players available on their squad list.

Tottenham are not the only side to be hit by the coronavirus as the Premier League confirmed on Monday that 12 people had tested positive across the two rounds of testing between November 29 and December 5. While there are no further updates on the issue, this is the highest total for a week since the season began on August 9. In the week of August 9-15, 16 people tested positive.

Tottenham will next face Rennes in UECL

Tottenham are next set to host Rennes on Thursday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST Friday, December 10. As things stand in Group G of the UECL table, Rennes lead the standings with 11 points, four points clear of Spurs in second. Meanwhile, Vitesse are in third place, level on points with Antonio Conte's side.