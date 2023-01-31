Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea Midfielder Agrees Move Premier League Leaders Arsenal

Arsenal is on the verge of agreeing on a deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on the transfer deadline day. The Italian midfielder is in the last year of his current deal and a fee of £12m has been mooted for the transfer. This could be Arsenal's third addition in the winter transfer market after Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

Jorginho to be an Arsenal player on deadline day

Arsenal have been on the lookout for a midfielder as a cover for their ailing midfield department. Both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been pretty vulnerable and Mikel Arteta doesn't really want to disrupt their plans. The Gunners have been marching strongly to their first Premier League title in recent years and the former Arsenal player is pretty adamant to stick to their plans.

Jorginho has been ever present in Chelsea's midfield since his arrival from Napoli. he was the chief orchestrator when the Blues defied to odds to tame down Manchester City in the Champions League final back in the 2020-21 season. Arteta was interested in the midfielder before but the interest picked up steam in the last few days and the North Londoners are now ready to implement the move as soon as possible.

The 31-year-old hasn't been at his best but he still has the tenacity and intention to thrive in the English top flight. Personal terms should not be an issue and he is expected to sign on the dotted line for a one-and-a-half-year contract with the option to extend it for a further year.

Jorginho has completed medical tests and he’s set to sign the contract as new Arsenal player until June 2024 with an option until 2025 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



£10m plus £2m fee confirmed.



🎥 Ziyech-PSG talks continue, Enzo, Amrabat and more: https://t.co/H3FB59xcjC pic.twitter.com/OqRkNdymRW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for talented Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo but the Seagulls have rebuffed both their advances.

Chelsea's huge transfer spending this summer could have adverse implications on their Financial Fair Play and they need to sell players in an order to balance their books. They are also finalising the transfer of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica which smash all the transfer records in their club history.

To accommodate the young Argentine, Jorginho is now facing an axe and the player is all set to renew his Premier League stay with a move to Arsenal.