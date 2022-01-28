Transfer News: Another Setback For Tottenham As Liverpool Likely To Hijack Luis Diaz Deal

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks with Colombian attacker Luis Diaz, who currently plays as a winger for Porto in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. According to reports, Liverpool FC may sabotage the deal considering the club is also interested in signing Diaz in the January transfer window. The Reds have been a fan of Diaz for a very long time, however, they have never made a formal attempt to lure him to Anfield. Despite the Colombian being in talks with Spurs, reports suggest that Liverpool are planning to sign Diaz.

🚨 Luis Díaz (25) has a verbal agreement to become a new #Liverpool player; the ‘Reds’ have a long-term contract ready for him that he hopes to sign in the next few hours



👀 The Colombian will arrive from #Porto for 45M€ +15 in bonuses. #Junior will receive 9M€ pic.twitter.com/dKaLooVaks — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) January 28, 2022

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra on Friday turned to social media to further fuel the speculations as he claimed that Diaz has already agreed to a verbal contract with Liverpool and could soon sign in the next few hours. As per Sierra, Diaz will arrive from Porto for a record €5 million, plus 15 in bonuses. Sierra had earlier tweeted that talks between Porto and Tottenham for the transfer of Diaz have advanced, adding that there is another big team from Premier League that could also start the discussions soon.

"The dialogues between #Porto and #Tottenham continue to advance for the transfer of Luis Díaz (25), however, there is another BIG team from #PremierLeague that could launch an offer soon. The Colombian will decide his future in the concentration of the Colombian National Team," Sierra had tweeted.

The fact that both of Liverpool's forwards, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, are currently unavailable for selection owing to international commitments at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations may have prompted the club to pursue Diaz during the January transfer window (AFCON). Liverpool, though, has made no official move in the direction to acquire Diaz from Porto. Tottenham has reportedly made a formal offer of £37.6 million for Diaz.

Luis Diaz in 2021-22

Luis Diaz has had a fantastic season with Porto so far, scoring 14 goals in 18 appearances, including two Champions League goals. Diaz has also helped his team with four assists. Diaz was the joint top goalscorer at 2021 Copa America alongside Argentine forward Lionel Messi. Diaz helped his team finish third in the competition. He and Messi were awarded the Golden Boot for their performance.

Image: PipeSierra/Twitter