Transfer News: Aubameyang Close To Arsenal Exit, Pictured In Barcelona Ahead Of Move

Gabonese football sensation Pierre-Emerick Abumeyang has been spotted in Barcelona amid reports that the Camp Nou side is closing in on a loan transfer deal with Arsenal. Abumeyang has been out of action since December 6, after being stripped off the captaincy of the Premier League side due to disciplinary reasons. However, as the deadline for the summer transfer window 2022 ends on Monday, the Catalan club is hoping to seal a deal with Aubameyang and find a buyer for Ousmane Dembele as well.

Aubameyang arrived in Barcelona on Monday to finalize negotiations with Barca and the footballer may take a huge pay cut in order to join the squad. He was Arsenal’s highest-paid player and his salary cut is almost certain as Barca continues to struggle with their salary cap space. The club has been restructuring its financial woes, having lost the Argentine great Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window 2021 due to the same reason.

Will Pierre-Emerick Abumeyang join Barcelona despite the financial woes?

Barca recently signed Spanish footballer Ferran Torres from Manchester City, which was only possible after defender Samuel Umtiti agreed to take a similar pay cut like the other players in the side. However, if the deal is finalized, Aubameyang will help Barca to make up for the loss of Sergio Aguero. Aguero decided to call his time from international football last year, due to a heart condition. At the same time, Barca is also looking for potential buyers for Dembele, as the club couldn’t reach an agreement for his contract extension.

Barcelona asked Ousmane Dembele to leave

Almost a fortnight ago, Barcelona director Mateu Alemany said that Dembele has been asked to leave, citing that the club only wants players, who are committed to the future of the team. Dembele joined the Catalan side in 2017 for a deal worth 147 million euros, as fans questioned the hefty amount spent by the club on him. His transfer into Barca used up a good chunk of money from the 220 million euros, the club received following Neymar Jr.'s transfer to Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain(PSG).

A look at Pierre-Emerick Abumeyang's stats with Arsenal

If the club paves out a way to reach an agreement with Aubameyang, the addition will be much useful for the side, currently struggling in the La Liga 2021-22. In the 163 games, Aubameyang played for the Gunners across competitions, he had returned with a total of 92 goals. He had played a total of 15 games across competitions in the 2021-22 season and scored seven goals in total before being stripped from the captaincy.