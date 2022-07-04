Transfer News: Brazil's Gabriel Jesus Completes Move To Arsenal From Manchester City

Premier League giants Arsenal has successfully roped in Brazilian footballer Gabriel Jesus from Premier League 2021-22 champions Manchester City, adding another high-profile transfer to the summer transfer window of 2022. Arsenal took to their official social handles on Monday and confirmed the exciting transfer. The 25-year-old made a total of 236 appearances for City from 2017 to 2022 and contributed with 95 goals, along with 46 assists.

Although the details about his new contract with Arsenal are still not out, it is certain that the club would have put forward a lucrative offer. Gabriel will be donning the no. 9 jersey for Arsenal, starting with the 2022-23 season. He will soon be joining the team to begin the pre-season training.

What has been said so far?

“I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here. This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in an official statement.

At the same time, Arsenal’s Technical Director Edu also shed his thoughts about the Brazilian youngster and said, “Gabriel is a player who we have admired for a long time now. He is 25 years old and an established Brazil international who has consistently demonstrated that he is a player at a very high level. We look forward to seeing him join up with his new teammates ahead of the new season. We all welcome Gabriel to Arsenal”.

🔴 Gabriel Jesus 9 ⚪️



😍 Seeing his new shirt for the first time



🙌 £5 from every shirt you buy through us goes to The Arsenal Foundation ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

'I feel like I am a better player now': Gabriel Jesus

During his five-season spell with Manchester City, Gabriel won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup, and the League Cup three times. Revealing his thoughts on saying goodbye to the champion club, the Brazilian international said he feels like being a better player after winning 11 trophies with the team.

As per a report by Manchester City, Gabriel said, “I feel like I am a better player now than when I arrived – and to win 11 trophies has been amazing. My four Premier League titles are particularly special for me. I want to thank everyone at City – the manager, my teammates and the fans – for all the support they have given me over the past five-and-a-half years.”

(Image: @Arsenal/Twitter)