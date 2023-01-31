Transfer News: Chelsea Closing In On Enzo Fernandez, Bayern To Sign Manchester City Star

Chelsea could smash their transfer record as they are on the verge of finalising a deal for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez while Bayern Munich could be in for a surprise swoop for Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo. The Blues have already splashed close to $200 million in this transfer window and they are again going big on the deadline day as things stand. City is set to lose one of their key players as Pep Guardiola might be ready for life without Cancelo.

Chelsea ready for a wholesome deadline day

Things haven't really panned the way Graham Potter had hoped as the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager has found it really difficult to get it going in West London. Chelsea has been far from impressive and is currently languishing in 10th place. The Todd Boehly-led consortium laid their hand on the Blues last year and since then the club has seen enormous money put in to improve its current state.

As many as seven players have been roped in as the Blues are trying their best to elevate themselves to the desired level. They are believed to be ready to pay more than Enzo Fernandez's release clause in a bid to facilitate the transfer. Chelsea is in dire need of revamping their midfield as both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's futures are in severe doubt. The former has been linked with a move to Arsenal and it could further brighten their hope to land the Argentina World Cup winner.

Cancelo to leave Man City?

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is miffed with the way Cancelo has been behaving these days. The Portuguese international is not satisfied with his position within the squad and asked to be placed in the transfer market. Bayern Munich has come calling and the Bavarians are pursuing a loan deal till the end of the season. They will have the option to make the deal permanent for a fee in the region of €70 million.

City is unlikely to bring in a replacement at this crucial juncture but Joao Cancelo's departure could jeopardize their season as they are still chasing the Premier League crown.