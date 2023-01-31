Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Wants Liverpool To Sign N'Golo Kante From Chelsea - Report

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea in the summer amidst all the issues in the midfield they are struggling with this season. Since the 31-year-old French midfielder is out of contract in the summer, the Reds could sign him on a free transfer.

Liverpool could sign N'Golo Kante amid midfield struggles

According to El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to aid him to solve the concerns in the midfield. While the Reds do have the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara on the side, they could lose several other stars in the summer. James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in the summer, while Arthur Melo is expected to return to Juventus after a season-long loan.

This report emerges despite Klopp previously having stated in an interview that the club were not looking to make any more signings. When Klopp was asked by reporters ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton earlier this month if Liverpool were looking to make any more signings, the German replied, "I don't think so."

He then went on to explain the club's stance by adding, "I talk about it because you ask but my job is to use the boys we have. We cannot solve all problems in the transfer market. I know in dreamland you would just buy players and solves all problems but I don't see that coming."

When pushed to answer the same question, Klopp got slightly irked as he replied, "Come on, do I need to tell you again the money story? Why ask the question? We just have to get through until the boys come back [from injury]. The transfer market for us at this moment is not the solution."

However, he did admit that Liverpool were going through a difficult period as he said, "Yes, we have problems, everybody knows with [the] injuries [and] these kinds of things, but we still could've done better. We could have used our opportunities better and all these kinds of things, so that's what we are constantly working on. Obviously, it's really tricky that the squad is not the biggest at the moment."

Liverpool are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table with just 29 points, a staggering 21 points behind leaders Arsenal. Moreover, the Reds have been knocked out of both domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League is the only competition that they currently have a chance of winning.