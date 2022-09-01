Transfer News: Liverpool Sign Juventus Midfielder; Marcelo On Verge Of Signing For PL Club

The transfer deadline day has already witnessed some big moves, with one of them involving Liverpool reportedly signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan. Elsewhere, Chelsea are believed to have reached an agreement with Barcelona for an exchange deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marcus Alonso. Meanwhile, five-time UEFA Champions League winner Marcelo is reportedly on the verge of signing for Leicester City.

Transfer news: Liverpool sign Arthur Melo

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Premier League giants Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for a one-year loan deal for Arthur Melo. It is believed that there will be no buy option available in this deal. Elsewhere, the big news coming from Martí Miràs is that former star Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is on the verge of signing a deal with Leicester City.

Arthur Melo to Liverpool, here we go! Contracts are now ready to be signed once medical will be completed in the afternoon, already booked. Arthur is flying to UK right now. 🚨🔴 #LFC #DeadlineDay



Loan deal valid until June 2023, no buy option. pic.twitter.com/xNhiJWspXb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

ÚLTIMA HORA DE MARCELO 🚨🇧🇷



El exjugador del Real Madrid está MUY CERCA de firmar por el Leicester City🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦊



A falta de pasar reconocimiento médico...



Firmaría hasta Junio de 2023. Más información en las próximas horas... pic.twitter.com/nYVi5G768R — Martí Miràs (@Spursito) September 1, 2022

Transfer news: Barcelona make two huge deals

Despite Barcelona's financial struggles, the Catalan giants have been highly involved in the transfer market. After signing players like Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde earlier in the window, Xavi's side have now made two more blockbuster deals on deadline day.

As per the first deal, they have signed Marcos Alonso from Chelsea in exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal involves the Blues offering Barcelona a €14m fee plus Alonso in exchange for the Gabonese striker. As for the other deal, the Catalan giants have also signed Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin on a fee transfer. This transfer will take place after the Gunners agree to mutually terminate the contract with Bellerin.

🚨 Chelsea and Barcelona have now reached an agreement in principle for Pierre Aubameyang! €14m fee plus Marcos Alonso to Barça included — now finalizing details. 🔵 #CFC



Aubameyang is expected to fly to London in the upcoming hours, once details are resolved. pic.twitter.com/ehCYYpfcgF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Hector Bellerín to Barcelona, here we go! Been told it’s all agreed, one year contract with NO option for further season. Bellerín will sign until June 2023 in the next hours. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB #DeadlineDay



Medical scheduled, contract will be terminated by mutual consent with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/4ezoTWm2vH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

What other deals could take place?

Elsewhere, it is believed that Arsenal is closely looking at the opportunity to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Fabrizio Romano reports that the player has agreed upon a transfer and that now it is up to the two clubs to come to an agreement if the transfer is to take place. Romano also reports that Fulham is on the verge of securing a loan deal for Daniel James from Leeds United.

With time remaining until 11:00 PM BST on September 1, it will be interesting to see what other transfers take place.