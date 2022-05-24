Transfer News: Madrid Eye Sterling, Chelsea Draw 8-man List, Tottenham Receive £150m Boost

Following an enthralling end to the domestic seasons of the top European leagues, it will be interesting to see how the transfer activity during the summer unfolds. Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City after they failed to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. Meanwhile, Premier League giants Tottenham are set to receive a whopping £150 million boost that will give them the 'ability to further invest on and off the pitch.'

Football transfer news: Real Madrid keen to sign Sterling

According to a report from the Daily Star, Real Madrid are keen to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a £50 million deal after failing to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe, who ended up signing a contract extension at the Parc des Princes. It is believed that the La Liga giants have been longtime admirers of the England international, who is entering his final 12 months at the Etihad Stadium. With Sterling also having reportedly demonstrated interest in the Spanish outfit, it seems that a deal is possible this summer, especially with the 27-year-old having had limited game time under Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham receive £150m boost to help them invest more

Tottenham issued a detailed statement on Tuesday, May 24, to explain how they were receiving a £150 million boost via the issue of convertible A Shares and accompanying warrants. The complete statement is mentioned below:

"Tottenham Hotspur Limited (the “Club” or “Spurs”) has, today, Tuesday 24 May 2022, agreed a capital increase of up to £150m from majority shareholder, ENIC Sports Inc (“ENIC”), via the issue of convertible A Shares and accompanying warrants. The equity injection provides the Premier League Club with greater financial flexibility and the ability to further invest on and off the pitch. The investment represents permanent capital, with no ongoing interest cost to the Club, and which may be drawn in tranches until the end of the year. The Club’s independent directors have benefited from its majority shareholder’s ability to invest directly, swiftly and without the extensive due diligence and documentation involved in third party funding. Under the agreed structure the A Shares can be converted into ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares granted to ENIC as a result of the capital increase will vary depending on when the A Ordinary Shares are converted, when the warrants are exercised and valuations at the time. If drawn in full, and based on assumptions regarding the above, ENIC’s ownership of the Club could see an increase from its current level of 85.6% to circa 87.5% on conversion. Any dilutive impact is dependent on the number of shares granted and will be shared by all shareholders proportionately and principally by ENIC, the majority shareholder. ENIC acquired a controlling stake in the Club in 2001. The Club’s strategy has been to deliver world-class facilities and increased, diversified revenues to support on pitch performance whilst at the same time maintaining long-term financial stability."

Football transfer news: Chelsea target eight players

Real Madrid are not the only club that is eyeing a move for Raheem Sterling as the Englishman is also included in their eight-man shortlist for the summer. The Blues are primarily set to target defenders since the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to leave the club. Meanwhile, both Cesar Azpilcueta and Marcos Alonso may also follow suit.

It is believed that the top targets for Thomas Tuchel's side include the likes of Jules Kounde, RB Leipzig youngster Gvardiol, Villarreal's Pau Torres and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez. Meanwhile, the Blues are also looking to sign a midfielder, amongst several others, to help them regroup amidst their current crisis, with new owners set to take over.