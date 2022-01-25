Transfer News: Man United Reach Agreement With La Liga Club, Chelsea Shortlist €65m Star

Latest reports suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United are set to lose one of their more expensive signings to Sevilla as French forward Anthony Martial is set to depart on a six-month loan to the La Liga club.

According to footballing journalist Fabrizio Romano, Anthony Martial is set to join Sevilla on a loan deal until June 2022. The two clubs reached an agreement that the Spanish club will pay the entirety of his wages until June but there is no update on whether there is a buy option included in the deal for the French forward.

Martial found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford and according to Red Devils boss Ralf Ragnick, the 26-year-old attacker had told him he 'did not want to play'.

The fued between Ralf Ragnick and Anthony Martial

"He didn't want to be in the squad," Rangnick said after United's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. "He would have been in the squad normally, but he didn't want to. That is the reason why he was not travelling with us yesterday," added Rangnick.

However, Martial then hit back at Rangnick and took to social media to clarify that he will always be available to play for Manchester United.

"I will never refuse to play for Man United. I've been here for 7 years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and fans," he said.

Transfer news: Chelsea targeting defender

Chelsea have set their eyes on two options to solidify their defence after reports of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen looking set to depart. The Blues have decided to go after Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

According to The Sun, Barcelona are targeting Christensen and are looking to sign him on a free transfer. The Premier League giants, as a result, have turned their attention to Kamara and Kounde with the hope to solidify their defence.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Blues are said to be 'close' to sealing Koude transfer after they offered €55m plus €5m in bonuses but Sevilla are holding out for more than €65m.