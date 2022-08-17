Last Updated:

Transfer News: Manchester United Make Move For Real Madrid Player To Solve Midfield Woes

Casemiro's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2025 and the Brazilian will prefer to stay at Bernabeau but has not ruled out a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news

After cooling off their interest in Adrian Rabiot due to wage demands Manchester United are planning for an ambitious move for the Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. Manchester United are planning to get midfield reinforcements before the transfer window closes but signing the player from Real Madrid will be a long shot. The Brazilian will be an upgrade on Rabiot having won five Champions Leagues, three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Uefa Super Cups and three Fifa World Club Cups with Real Madrid.

Transfer news: Manchester United target Casemiro 

Casemiro is the mainstay of Real Madrid midfield alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos and is considered one of the best midfielders in the world. According to ESPN report sources close to Manchester United accept it's a "long shot," have been given enough encouragement an agreement is possible to pursue it.

According to the report, Casemiro's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2025 and the Brazilian will prefer to stay at Bernabeau. However, he has not ruled out a move to Old Trafford. Real Madrid's new signing Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga started the season opener against Almeria with Casemiro among the subs. According to Mirror.co.uk, in addition to Casemiro, United are also considering a move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo. Besides Casemiro, United remain in the hunt for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United news: Elon Musk tweets on buying Old Trafford club

On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had tweeted that he is looking to buy the Manchester United team, only to make a quick U-turn. Musk clarified that it is a long-running joke on Twitter and he is not buying any sports team. Musk in his tweet wrote “I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome (sic)”. Replying to a Twitter user who asked Musk if he is serious, the Tesla CEO said, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams”. He then referred to a previous tweet, where he spoke about buying coca-cola and informed that he is also not buying the beverage company. In his final tweet, Musk said, “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid (sic)”.

