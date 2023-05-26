Transfer News: Not Manchester United, Neymar Likely To Join Another Premier League Team

Newcastle United's brilliant season resulted in a Champions League qualification for next season. Eddie Howe has managed to turn the tide in the Magpies' favour as they have cemented a place in the top four in the Premier League. Irrespective of their result in the penultimate fixture against Chelsea they are guaranteed of participating in the group stage of Europe's premier competition.

If reports are to be believed, Neymar is being targeted by Newcastle as a part of their summer transfer plans. Since the takeover by the Saudi Arabia-backed consortium, a lot has changed at St James' Park as they have adopted a new transfer policy and as a result players like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes have arrived at Tyneside.

Premier League club interested in Neymar: Reports

Funds won't be an issue as Public Investment Fund which is being run by Mohammed bin Salman holds a majority stake in the consortium. Neymar has had persistent injury issues since he moved to Paris Saint Germain in a world-record move from Barcelona in 2017.

He is currently sidelined as he underwent ankle surgery and there is no definite time frame for his return to the pitch. But despite his recent shortcomings he still does have the talent as he is regarded as one of the best forwards to have emerged from Brazil in recent times.

PSG would likely not come in his way should the forward decides to cut down his current contract which is due to expire in 2025. But the French giants would demand a hefty fee in a bid to recover a chunk of the €222 million they paid for him to the Spanish giants.

Earlier Newcastle manager Eddie Howe rejected the idea as he insisted his club won't be able to afford players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

"It is best to discover them before they explode onto the world scene.

"We could not be able to come close to affording those players as they are the best players in the world.

"We are never going to be in a position currently to afford those transfer fees and wages, so we need to go underneath and find them young and develop them into the players they can be."

The upcoming summer transfer window is expected to witness a plethora of transfers as clubs will be indulged in business in order to enhance their respective squads.