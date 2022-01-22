Transfer News: Oscar To Barcelona, Tottenham Chase Traore, Arsenal Pursues Serie A Star

With a little over a week left before the winter transfer window 2022 concludes, major European football clubs like Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal among others are being heavily linked with transfers into the squads. La Liga giant Barcelona is being linked with the transfer of Brazilian forward Oscar, who confirmed to TNT Sports about eyeing a return to Europe.

As per a report by The Athletic, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly chasing Wolverhampton Wolves star Adama Traore with a £20 million deal. At the same time, Arsenal is also linked with the transfer of Serie A side Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahohic ever since the window opened on January 1.

Barcelona in talks with Oscar's agents

Brazilian footballer Oscar made 203 appearances for Chelsea before leaving to play in China in 2017. During a conversation with TNT Sports, Oscar confirmed that Xavi Hernandez’s side is in talks with his agents regarding a return to Europe.

“Barcelona reached out to my agent to know about this possibility, they knew football in China will stop until March. So maybe, but Barca is facing a difficult time now. I was told about this interest, I guess they're still trying to figure something out. Barca has this issue about registering new signings and they’d still need to sort talks with my club,” he was quoted by Goal as saying.

Oscar further informed that if the deal happens, it will be an incredible opportunity for him, as he is currently in great form. He plays for Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League and has scored 50 goals in 170 appearances for the team so far.

Tottenham to rope in Traore for £20 million deal

The Athletic reported that Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to signing in Wolves star Adama Traore for a deal worth £20 million.

As per the report, Wolves reportedly rejected an earlier bid of £15 million from Spurs for Traore. However, a deal is expected to be finalised soon. The Spanish right-winger has been mostly on the bench for Wolves in the last three EPL 2021-22 matches and scored his first goal of the season against Southampton last week.

Arsenal offers five-year contract to Dusan Vlahohic

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahohic, who plays for Fiorentina in the Serie A, has been heavily linked with a transfer to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. A report by football.london informed that as per the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Gunners are said to have agreed to pay Vlahohic more than triple his current salary.

The report further claims that the Fiorentina star has been offered a five-year contract worth £8.3million per season, including a huge signing-on fee. If the transfer goes on to happen Vlahohic will become one of the highest earners at Arsenal. However, Arteta also faces competition from Italian giants Juventus.

The Serbian footballer has played 21 Serie A games for his team this season and has scored goals on 17 occasions.

(Image: AP)