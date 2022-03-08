Transfer News: PSG Target Manchester United Star To Replace Real Madrid-bound Mbappe

Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are struggling to keep hold of their star striker Kylian Mbappe who has been constantly linked with a move to Spanish Giants Real Madrid in the summer. While there are no official confirmed reports regarding Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, there have been reports about PSG targeting Manchester United star to replace the outgoing Frenchman in near future. During the summer transfer window, Mbappe had under a year left on his contract and Madrid were ready to offer PSG up to €180 million for a player they could have gotten for free at the end of the year but PSG rejected the offer.

Transfer News: PSG lining up Manchester United star to replace Manchester United forward

According to a tweet by Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano PSG have Manchester Unites star Marcus Rashford on their list of options to replace Kylian Mbappe. While there is no fresh contacts being made by PSG until now, however, Marcus Rashford is considering his future with the Premier League giants.

Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid. 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSG



No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Marcus Rashford situation at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been struggling for form and fitness since coming back into Manchester United’s squad this season following a long injury lay-off from an operation he undertook after Euro 2020. The 24-year-old has found chances hard to come by under Ralf Rangnick, with United’s latest academy layer Anthony Elanga often being preferred by Ralf Rangnick. Rashford's future is increasingly uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract

With United due for a change of the guard in the summer, Rangnick is set to move upstairs into a consultancy role and a number of attacking players set to leave the club in the summer. Marcus Rashford's contract with Manchester United runs until 2023 but there is also an optional extension which will likely be triggered in the event of failing to agree on a new deal before it runs into the final six months.

Besides Rashford United may end up losing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Dean Henderson, Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones this summer. The club would like to keep Ronaldo for the second year of his contract, but there are doubts over the Portuguese captain staying at Old Trafford particularly if Manchester United fails to find a place in next year's UEFA Champions League.