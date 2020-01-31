Transfer Window: Arsenal Will 'definitely' Sign Cedric Soares Before January Deadline

Geraint Hughes is of the opinion that Arsenal will definitely secure the services of Southampton's defender Cedric Soares before the January transfer window ends. According to reports, Soares is expected to join the Gooners on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season. The defender's contract will run out in the summer so it will be beneficial for Arsenal to sign the Portugal international on a free transfer.

Soares will bolster Arsenal's defence

If Arsenal manages to sign Cedric Soares then it will be their second signing after Pablo Mari. Hughes is of the opinion that a formal deal will be announced before the transfer deadline. He further added that the 28-year-old defender will sign for Arsenal by 11 pm(local time). The arrival of Soares will bolster Arsenal's defence.

Former Crystal Palace striker, Clinton Morrison was also of the opinion that Soares will be a good deal for Arsenal because he will get regular playing time unlike his irregular appearances at Southampton.

According to reports, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on January 30 said that Soares will be leaving the Saints in January. He further added that from the club's side it was a complete yes, adding that he is out of contract in the summer. Hasenhuttl said that in football things change very quickly, adding that if a player wants to leave then they have the freedom to do so.

Read: Pep Guardiola Opens Up On 'incredible' Relationship With Mikel Arteta

Read: Ronaldinho Compares Fellow Brazilian And Arsenal Young Star Gabriel Martinelli To Ronaldo

Arsenal sign Pablo Mari

Arsenal had announced on January 29 that Pablo Mari will join the club on loan till the end of the season. The Gunners would also have the option to buy the defender in the summer. Tim Vickery stated that Arsenal’s ways to pursue Mari were not wise. However, the player wanted to mark his return to the Premier League and therefore decided to agree to the deal.

💬 “Hello Gooners family! I am happy to be here, with a big club. I’m excited to fight together and defend that shield together. I’m proud to be in the Gooner family.”



Love that, @PabloMV5 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6JagDW0k9f — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2020

Read: Arsenal's Aubameyang Tells Barcelona He Is Willing To Join Them: Reports

Read: Santi Cazorla Wants To Play For Arsenal One Last Time, Says He Didn't Get Proper Farewell

(with inputs from agencies)