TRAU Vs AFC Dream11 I-League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Manipur based-TRAU FC will host Mizoram based-Aizawl FC in a battle of the North-Eastern clubs in I-League. TRAU are entering the fixture with a win over Churchill Brothers and at home, they'll be looking to another win against their I-League rivals. Keep reading for the TRAU vs AFC Dream11 predictions, team previews and all match details.

It takes commitment and determination to make the difference! TRAU FC is the team Football⚽️⚽️ is our Job.🔜heading to the🔝

TRAU vs AFC schedule

Venue: Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 2 PM IST

TRAU vs AFC Dream11 teams and preview

TRAU FC are currently 3rd in the league with 11 points after 8 games. TRAU are entering the fixture on the back of three consecutive wins against NEROCA, Indian Arrows and Churchill Brothers. Those are the only 3 wins for TRAU so far while they have lost thrice (Draws 2). Naocha Singh will be pivotal in the attack for TRAU FC. Singh has scored two goals from his last five games.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are 9th in the league with just 8 points in 7 games. Aizawl have won just once this season. while losing one too. They have drawn 5 out their 7 games. Abdoulaye Kanoute would be key if Aizawl were to win the game in Manipur. The forward has scored twice in his last four games.

TRAU vs AFC Dream11 predicted line-ups

TRAU vs AFC Dream11: TRAU FC

Mithun Samanta (GK), Tanmoy Ghosh, Sandeep Singh, Deepak Devrani, Denechandra Meitei, Oguchi Uche, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Ngangbam Naocha Singh, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Khungdongbam Krishananda Singh, Olariche Princewell Emeka

TRAU vs AFC Dream11: AFC

Lalawmpuia (GK), Joe Zoherliana, Richard Kasagga, Chawnghlut Lalrosanga, Lalramhmunmawia, Rochharzela, Paul Ramfangzauva, Alfred Jaryan, Ramhlunchhunga, Matias Veron, Abdoulaye Kanoute

TRAU vs AFC Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: M Samanta

Defenders: D Devrani, Lalramhmunmawia, O Uche

Midfielders: K Singh, Alfred Jaryan, W Angousana-Luwang, Rochharzela

Attackers: A Kanoute (Vice-Captain), O Princewell-Emeka, N Singh (Captain)

TRAU vs AFC Dream11 prediction

TRAU FC will be favourites to win the game.

Note: The TRAU vs AFC Dream11 predictions are made by our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results on your game.