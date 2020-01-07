TRAU Vs NRC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Manipur-based clubs Aciesta Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football (TRAU FC) will host NEROCA FC in the I-League on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2.00 PM IST. The hosts are yet to register a win in their debut I-League season and will hope to do so against the experienced NEROCA FC squad on Wednesday in the Imphal Derby. Here is the TRAU vs NRC Dream11 prediction along with top picks.

TRAU Vs NRC Dream11: Manipur minister offers financial support

We really appreciate the gesture of our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur to provide financial support to the two I LEAGUE teams of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/KKy9Ws4dVF — Aciesta TRAU Football Club (@officialtraufc) December 10, 2019

TRAU vs NRC squads

TRAU FC squad: Gurpreet Singh Chabhal, Shahbaaz Khan, Sandeep Singh, Toon Lenaerts, Khundongbam Krishnananda Singh, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Julio Cesar, Princewell Emeka, David Goodwillie, Abhishek Das, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Tanmoy Ghosh, Bedashwor Singh, Robinson Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Oguchi Uche, Deepak Devrani, Loken Meitei, Laishram Premjit Singh, Mithun Samanta, Abhinas Ruidas, Meitalkeishangbam Roger, Shayan Roy, Nganbam Naocha Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Das, Robert Gonçalves Santos, Tshering Dorji.

Neroca FC: Marvin Phillip, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Ousmane Diawara, Taryk Sampson, Moirangthem Dhananjoy, Sushil Meitei, Gaty Kouami, Khaimithang Lhungdim, Ngangom Ronald Singh, Ongnam Romton, Bishorjit Loitongbamm, Golmei Dihempu Rongmei, Zodingliana Ralte, Wahengam Rojen Meitei, Chingkham Roshan Singh, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh, Siam Hanghal, Nongthombam Ronaldo, Thokchom Johnson singh, Y Sonam Chothe, Chanso Horam, Seikhohao Haokip, Ronald Singh, Khanngam Horam, Boubacar Diarra, Varun Thokchom, Sekle Yao Zico, Manglem Nongthombam.

Brace yourselves for the Imphal Derby

THE IMPHAL DERBY

TRAU FC v NEROCA FC

DATE - 8TH JANUARY, 20

KO - 2 PM

VENUE - KHUMAN LAMPAK MAIN STADIUM, IMPHAL

LIVE ON DSPORTS#leagueforall #orangebrigade #TRAUvNFC pic.twitter.com/FCfgduuT6k — Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) January 5, 2020

TRAU vs NRC Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: M Phillip

Defenders: Z Ralte, O Uche, D Devrani, O Diawara

Midfielders: K Singh, S Hangal (Vice-Captain), J Singh, L Meitei

Forwards: S Yawo- Zico (Captain), A Tetteh

NEROCA start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

