TRB Vs ANT Dream11 prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Turkish Super Lig Live

Huseyin Cimsir's Trabzonspor will face Tamer Tuna's Antalyaspor on Wednesday, July 8, on Matchday 31 in the Turkish Super League. The game between Trabzonspor vs Antalyaspor will be held at the Medical Park Arena in Trabzonspor with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 pm local time (9 pm IST). Here's a look at the TRB vs ANT Dream11 prediction, TRB vs ANT Dream11 team and the TRB vs ANT Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ: Hector Bellerin Plants The First 3,000 Seeds As Promised After Arsenal Win Over Wolves

🔥 MATCHDAY • MAÇ GÜNÜ

🎯 Trabzonspor x FTA Antalyaspor

⚽ Süper Lig 31. Hafta

🗓 8 Temmuz Çarşamba

⏰ 18.30

🏟 Şenol Güneş Spor Kompleksi

👤 Halil Umut Meler

📺 beIN Sports HD 1

🦂 Bugün #AkreplerinMaçıVar pic.twitter.com/AnNZoCVSi5 — Fraport TAV Antalyaspor (@Antalyaspor) July 8, 2020

TRB vs ANT Dream11 prediction: Preview

Trabzonspor are currently in second place on the Turkish Super League table with 61 points, five points behind leaders İstanbul Basaksehir with a game in hand. Trabzonspor are unbeaten in all competitions this year and will look to maintain that streak on Wednesday night. Their opponents, Antalyaspor are currently in 10th place in the Turkish Super League table with 37 points from their 30 league games.

Trabzonspor are involved in the title race with Istanbul Basaksehir and come into the match against Antalyaspor brimming with confidence. Trabzonspor will be hoping to follow up their impressive 3-1 victory against Galatasaray with another three points. A win against Antalyaspor will stretch Trabzonspor's unbeaten run in the league to 16 games.

Süper Lig Cemil Usta Sezonu’nun 31. haftasında oynayacağımız Antalyaspor maçı hazırlıklarımız tamamlandı.



Detaylar👉 https://t.co/xWKoLAaT0U pic.twitter.com/wwDbIo8OTp — Trabzonspor #SekizinciKuşatma #BizB1riz (@Trabzonspor) July 7, 2020

However, the hosts will likely have to work hard for the win against Antalyaspor as the visiting side were unbeaten in 11 games prior to losing against table-toppers Istanbul Basaksehir in their last outing. Trabzonspor haven't managed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 league games and Antalyaspor will be hoping to cash in on their chances. Based on the current standings on the Turkish Super League table, the TRB vs ANT Dream11 prediction leans towards a win for Trabzonspor.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Have 49% 'plastic Fans' Or 'fake Followers' On Twitter According To A Survey

TRB vs ANT Dream11 prediction: TRB vs ANT Dream11 team, probable line-ups

Probable starting line-up for Trabzonspor: Cakir; Novak, Turkmen, Campi, Pereira; Parmak; Nwakaeme, Sosa, Ndiaye, Omur; Sorloth

Probable starting line-up for Antalyaspor: Boffin; Balci, Gulum, Sari, Kudryashov; Gumus, Chico, Akyol, Amilton; Mukairu, Leschuk

TRB vs ANT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Boffin

Defenders: Novak, Kudryashov, Turkmen, Pereira

Midfielders: Nwakaeme, Sosa, Akyol, Omur

Forwards: Sorloth (C), Mukairu (VC)

ALSO READ: Man City And Juventus Leading The Race For £80m-rated Wolves Star Adama Traore: Report

TRB vs ANT Dream11 prediction: TRB vs ANT Dream11 top picks

TRB vs ANT Dream11 top picks for Trabzonspor: Sorloth, Omur

TRB vs ANT Dream11 top picks for Antalyaspor: Mukairu, Akyol

ALSO READ: Kai Havertz Transfer News: Leverkusen Star To Put In Transfer Request To Push Chelsea Move

Note: The TRB vs ANT Dream11 prediction, TRB vs ANT Dream11 top picks and TRB vs ANT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TRB vs ANT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Trabzonspor Instagram, Antalyaspor Twitter