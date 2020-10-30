TRB Vs KAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig Game Preview

Trabzonspor will take on Kasimpasa S.K. at Senol Gunes Stadium on Matchday 7 of the Turkish Super Lig. The game will be played on Friday, October 30 at 10:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our TRB vs KAS Dream11 prediction, TRB vs KAS Dream11 team and the probable TRB vs KAS playing 11.

TRB vs KAS live: TRB vs KAS match prediction and preview

Trabzonspor have lost their previous two fixtures, 3-1 and 2-0 respectively and find themselves in the 18th position of the points table. The side will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways. While on the other hand, Kasimpasa S.K are in the sixth position of the points table with eight points.

They have two win and two losses with as many draws. Both the sides are in desperate need of all three points as they look to move ahead in the points table. Based on the team's recent performances, we can expect the TRB vs KAS match to end in a draw.

The team completes preparations for the match against Kasımpaşa in the seventh week of Süper Lig.#Trabzonspor 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/ef3qc3r1rt — Trabzonspor Club (@Trabzonspor_EN_) October 29, 2020

Also Read | Man City Have Two Of The Top 10 Most Valuable Players By Market Value In World Football

TRB vs KAS Dream11 prediction: Probable TRB vs KAS playing 11

Trabzonspor - Uğurcan Çakır, Serkan Asan, Edgar Ié, Vitor Hugo, Marlon Xavier, Flavio, Kamil Çörekçi, Abdülkadir Ömür, Lewis Baker, Anthony Nwakaeme, Benik Afobe.



Kasimpasa SK - Ramazan Köse, Florent Hadergjonaj, Loret Sadiku, Tarkan Serbest, Oussama Haddadi, Mickaël Tirpan, Yusuf Erdoğan, Haris Hajradinović, Aytaç Kara, Armin Hodžić, Bengali-Fodé Koita.

Also Read | LEGO Releases Massive 3898-piece Replica Model Of Man United's Old Trafford Stadium

TRB vs KAS live: Top picks for TRB vs KAS Dream11 team

TRB vs KAS live: Trabzonspor top picks

Benik Afobe.

Lewis Baker

TRB vs KAS live: Kasimpasa SK top picks

Florent Hadergjonaj

Oussama Haddadi

Also Read | WOL Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

TRB vs KAS Dream11 prediction: TRB vs KAS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ramazan Kose

Defenders - Florent Hadergjonaj(VC), Oussama Haddadi, Vitor Hugo, Gaston Campi

Midfielders - Aytac Kara, Lewis Baker, Haris Hajradinović, Mickel Tripan

Forwards - Alan Carius, Benik Afobe (C)

Also Read | Tottenham Trolled Online After Shock Defeat To Antwerp In The Europa League

Note: The above TRB vs KAS Dream11 prediction, TRB vs KAS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TRB vs KAS Dream11 team and TRB vs KAS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Trabzonspor Twitter