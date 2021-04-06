TRB Vs KAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Trabzonspor and Kayserispor face each other in the upcoming Turkish Super Lig clash on Tuesday. The Turkish League domestic fixture is set to be played on April 06 at Medical Park Stadyumu with the kickoff scheduled for 09:30 PM. Let's have a look at the TRB vs KAY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

Despite a fantastic turn since the start of the new year, Trabzonspor have faltered in recent times as the hosts walk into the match after winning just two of their last five games. Heading into the game after playing out a stalemate 0-0 draw in their last game, the hosts find themselves slotted in 4th position on the Turkish Super LIg table, Currently, holding a seven-point lead over fifth-placed Alanyaspor and trailing third-ranked Galatasaray by just four points, Trabzonspor will look at the positives and aim to get back on their winning run as soon as possible. A match against relegation-threatened Kayserispor provided them with the perfect opportunity to turn their fortunes around as they look for their 17th league win on Tuesday.

Kayserispor start the match as the 18th ranked team on the Turkish Super Lig table. The visitors find themselves struggling in the relegation zone having recorded only eight wins this season. While playing out 8 draws and losing 14 games, they have pocketed only 32 points so far and are on par with 17th placed Ankaragucu. Currently in the drop zone only because of a poor goal difference record, Kayserispor will be aiming to get out of the relegation zone and gather as many points as possible.

Goalkeeper – U. Cakir

Defenders – U. Demlrok, V. Hugo, D. Kolovetsios, M. Xavier

Midfielders –A. Bakasetas, A. Lennon, A. Nwakaeme, G. Campanharo

Strikers – C. Ekuban, P. Henrique

Captain- C. Ekuban

Vice-Captain -P. Henrique

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Trabzonspor to register a routine win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Trabzonspor 3-0 Kayserispor

Note: The above TRB vs KAY Dream11 prediction, TRB vs KAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TRB vs KAY Dream11 Team and TRB vs KAY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.