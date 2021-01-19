TRB Vs KON Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Trabzonspor will play Konyaspor in their upcoming match of the Turkish SUper Lig. The match is slated to be played at the Medical Park Stadium on Tuesday, 19th January, with kick-off at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the match details like TRB vs KON Dream11 prediction, top picks, and match prediction.

🔥 MAÇ GÜNÜ 🔴🔵

⚽️ Trabzonspor 🆚 Konyaspor

🗓️ 19.01.2021 Salı ⏰ 19.00

🏟️ Medical Par Stadyumu

📺 beIN Sports

📲 #BugünGünlerdenTrabzonspor #ÇubukluForma pic.twitter.com/cPhxnwaZv8 — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) January 19, 2021

Trabzonspor will walk into the match as the eighth-ranked team on the Turkish Super League table. They have registered 27 points from 18 league matches, winning 7, drawing six and losing 5 games. Abdulah Avci's men's last outing in the Super Lig saw them play out a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor and they will see this match as an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Also Read Real Madrid Transfer News: David Alaba In Agreement With Los Blancos Over Free Transfer

Konyaspor, on the other hand, are ranked 13th on the table. Following a string of inconsistent performances, the visitors of this match have registered only 22 points to their name as their Super League record reflects as 6 wins, 4 draws, and 8 losses from 18 league matches. Ismail Kartal's team will be looking to break into the top half of the table with a win in this Tuesday night encounter.

TRB vs KON Dream11 team (Squads)

Trabzonspor- Erce Kardesler, Arda Akbulut, Huseyin Turkmen, Gastón Campi, Ugurcan Cakir, Muhammet Taha Tepe, Marlon, Majid Hosseini, Vitor Hugo, Edgar Ié, Ahmetcan Kaplan, Atakan Gunduz, Faruk Can Genc, João Pereira, Lewis Baker, Anders Trondsen, Abdulkadir Omur, Safa Kinali, Fousseni Diabate, Abdulkadir Parmak, Ahmet Canbaz, Taha Tunç, Suleyman Cebeci, Serkan Asan, Benik Afobe, Kerem Baykus, Caleb Ekuban, Yusuf Sari, Salih Kavrazi, Kamil Ahmet Corekci, Stiven Plaza, Flávio, Tony Nwakaeme, Djaniny, Bilal Basacikoglu

Also Read Is Jadon Sancho To Man United Move Still On As Dortmund Bank On Keeping Erling Haaland?

Konyaspor- Amir Hadziahmetovic, Nejc Skubic, Ugur Demirok, Ibrahim Sehic, Adil Demirbag, Ahmet Calik, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Guilherme Sityá, Deni Milosevic, Erdon Daci, Faruku Miya, Omer Ali Sahiner, Oguz Kagan Guctekin, Marko Jevtovic, Levan Shengelia, Alper Uludag, Ali Karakaya, Emre Pehlivan, Sener Kaya, Eray Birniçan, Ahmet Karademir, Izzet Karaboga

Also Read Ozil To Fenerbahce: Over 300,000 People Tracked Midfielder's London To Istanbul Flight

TRB vs KON Dream11 team: TRB vs KON Playing 11

Goalkeeper - U. Cakir

Defenders - S. Asan, G. Sutta, E. Le, A. Calik

MIdfielders - L. Baker, M. Jevtovic, A. Omur, A. Hadziahmetovic

Strikers - Artem Kravets, E. Dacl

Also Read Liverpool Vs Man United Game Garnered 4.5 MILLION Viewers, Highest In PL 2020-21 So Far

TRB vs KON Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - E. Dacl or Artem Kravets

Vice-Captain - A. Hadziahmetovic or L. Baker

TRB vs KON Match Prediction

Both the teams are separated by only five points and will be starting the match with a desire to win. We predict a win for Konyaspor at the end of this match.

Prediction- Trabzonspor 1-2 Konyaspor

Note: The above TRB vs KON Dream11 prediction, TRB vs KON Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TRB vs KON Dream11 Team and TRB vs KON playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.