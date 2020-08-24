TRD Vs OSTN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belgian Pro League Live

Sint Truidense VV will battle it out against KV Oostende on Matchday Four of the Belgian Pro League with the two teams coming into this game on the back of defeats in their previous games. The match will be played on Monday, August 24 (Tuesday according to IST). Here is our TRD vs OSTN Dream11 prediction, team news, preview, TRD vs OSTN playing 11 and other match details.

TRD vs OSTN live: TRD vs OSTN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Match Venue: Stayen

Date: Monday, August 24 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 12.15 am IST

TRD vs OSTN live: TRD vs OSTN Dream11 prediction and preview

Sint Truiden VV and KV Oostende arrive into the game on the back of defeats in their previous games. Sint Truidense suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat against Anderlecht, while Oostende lost out to present league leaders Beerschot. Triden occupy the 12th spot in the league, having bagged three points so far, while Oostende are languishing in 18th in the league after two games, and are yet to bag a point.

TRD vs OSTN Dream11 prediction: TRD vs OSTN Dream11 team, squad list

Sint Truiden VV: Kenny Steppe, Jorge Teixeira, Samy Mmaee, Ko Matsubara, Christopher Durkin, Santiago Colombatto, Ibrahima Sankhon, Steve De Ridder, Yuma Suzuki, Facundo Colidio, Keito Nakamura

KV Oostende: Guillaume Hubert, Ari Skúlason, Brecht Capon, Goran Milović ,Wout Faes, Ronald Vargas, Kevin Vandendriessch, Andrew Hjulsager, Louis Verstraete, Ante Palaversa, Fashion Sakala.

TRD vs OSTN Drean11 prediction: TRD vs OSTN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Guillaume Hubert

Defenders: Ari Skúlason, Samy Mmaee, Ko Matsubara, Brecht Capon

Midfielders: Steve De Ridder, Keito Nakamura, Christopher Durkin

Forwards: Fashion Sakala (vc), Yuma Suzuki (c), Facundo Colidio

TRD vs OSTN live: TRD vs OSTN Dream11 prediction and top picks

Sint Truiden VV: Yuma Suzuki, Facundo Colidio

KV Oostende: Ari Skúlason, Fashion Sakala

TRD vs OSTN match prediction

Sint Truiden VV are the favourites to pick up the win in this game.

Note: The TRD vs OSTN match prediction is based on our own analysis. The TRD vs OSTN Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee 100% results.

Image courtesy: STVV Twitter