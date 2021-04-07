Trent Alexander-Arnold CRITICISED For Disappointing UCL Performance Vs Real Madrid

Liverpool succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final as the English team's defence failed to deal with the reigning Spanish champions. The opening 45 minutes of the contest at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano saw Los Blancos take a 2-0 lead into the break as they exploited the defensive frailties on the right side of Liverpool's defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold, in particular, came under heavy criticism from fans on social media for his poor display as he also gifted Marco Asensio a goal with his terrible defensive clearance.

Real Madrid took the lead through Vinicius Jr in the 27th minute as the Brazilian profited from an outrageous pass by Toni Kroos, but it was the performance of Trent Alexander-Arnold that had everybody talking. In a month where his exclusion from the England squad sparked debate amongst football fans, the Liverpool right-back looked all at sea as he dropped a major clanger for Real's second goal. As Kroos played yet another long ball over the top, Alexander-Arnold made an attempt to prevent the pass from reaching Ferland Mendy but proceeded to bungle his headed clearance into the centre.

The 22-year-old's wayward header met the run of Marco Asensio, who proceeded to run clear of Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak. Asensio then lifted the ball over Alisson Becker in Liverpool's goal to give Zinedine Zidane's side a two-goal lead. While Liverpool got a crucial away goal through Mo Salah early in the second period, they conceded a third in the 65th minute when Alisson failed to keep out Vinicius Jr's low effort.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:



77% pass accuracy

25% total duels won

23 x possession lost

4 interceptions

3 fouls committed

1 error leading to goal

1 chance created

1 yellow card

1 clearance

0/5 crosses

0/2 tackles



A frustrating evening. #UCL pic.twitter.com/LWK8XUf5qp — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 6, 2021

The second leg at Anfield now proves to be a fascinating game as Liverpool did manage to grab a vital away goal. However, fans on social media were quick to hammer Trent Alexander-Arnold for his atrocious display against the 13-time European champions on Tuesday. On Twitter, one wrote, "I Think Alexander-Arnold is one of the most overrated players in the world". Another added, "I’m almost ready to proclaim Matty Cash is better than Trent". A third commented, "Trust Gareth Southgate. No wonder Trent didn't make it into that England squad, his defending is wretched."

I’m almost ready to proclaim Matty Cash better than Trent.



ALMOST. pic.twitter.com/jPSNzKRTQV — Ste Howson (@MrStephenHowson) April 6, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Real Madrid | Showing up when Real Madrid needed him ðŸ‘€ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/KU4hr5ORts — father time (@JMNDComps) April 6, 2021

Champions League highlights: UCL results after first leg quarter-finals

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Man City 2-1 Dortmund

Image Credits - AP