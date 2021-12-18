Trent Alexander-Arnold Mimics Steph Curry's Celebration After Scoring Stunner Vs Newcastle

With five wins on the trot in the Premier League, Liverpool has been in sensational form in recent times. Most of the excellent performances are due to the staggering amounts of goals they have scored this season. While it is the star wingers that have managed most of the scoring, one name that often goes unnoticed is full-back, Trent Alexander Arnold.

Even though the 23-year old is known for his star-studded crossing abilities, he is capable of scoring the spectacular, as seen on various occasions from free kicks. Here is a look at Trent's stunning goal against Newcastle United during this week's Premier League action, following which he mimicked NBA star Steph Curry's celebration.

Trent Alexander Arnold copies Steph Curry's celebration

Trent Alexander Arnold sealed the three points for Liverpool against Newcastle United on Thursday night with a stunning strike from distance, as seen in the video below. The Reds' full-back received a lay-off from Roberto Firmino, which he hit with sheer ferocity from 25 yards out. Referee Mike Dean did well to get out of the way as the ball travelled at high speed once Trent got his boot on it. Magpies' goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka had no chance of saving it as the ball went past him into the top corner in a flash.

Following the staggering goal, the 23-year old performed NBA star Steph Curry's celebration, as seen in the video below. Trent has made no secret for his admiration of the Golden State Warriors player as he also dedicated an Instagram post to him a few days ago following Curry's impressive three-pointer record.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 🤝 Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/lCAF4UACi6 — LFC NEWS (@LFCTransferNRS) December 16, 2021

Liverpool maintain second place in Premier League table

Liverpool retains second place in the Premier League standings following an impressive 3-1 victory against Newcastle United on Thursday night. After conceding an early goal to former Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, Jurgen Klopp's side fought back with goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander Arnold.

The Anfield outfit now has 40 points after 17 games and is just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Magpies continue to struggle as they are down in 19th place with 10 points, three points off safety.