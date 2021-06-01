Trent Alexander-Arnold Set To Be Dropped By Gareth Southgate For Euro 2020

According to various reports, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be dropped by Gareth Southgate with the Englishman ready to announce his England squad for Euro 2020. The right-back is expected to be part of the seven players who will face the axe with the England boss looking to cut down his provisional 33-man squad into a 26-man team ahead of the upcoming European Championship.

Why is Alexander-Arnold not going to Euros?

The Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate has a massive selection headache at his hands as the 50-year-old manager looks to narrow down his team by letting go of 7 players from the current 33-man squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold is reported to be amongst the players facing the axe with Liverpool star likely to be omitted for the Euro 2020 given the quality of the other four right-backs available at the England boss' disposal.

Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold, England's pool of right-backs in the provisional 33-man squad consists of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James. The duo of Reece James and Kyle Walker had a great season and were instrumental for their team lifting the Champions League and the Premier League title respectively. Kieran Trippier too had an excellent outing with Atletico Madrid where he went on to win the LaLiga title. These players also provide a lot of versatility to the team set up as each of the three can play across different positions on the right-hand side of the pitch.

Citing Trent Alexander-Arnold's poor form alongside the excellent performances by his counterparts in the 2020-21 season, the Liverpool man is likely to be omitted for the 26-man squad which will feature in the European Championship. It is not the first time that Gareth Southgate has decided to drop the 22-year-old Liverpool right back as the Three Lions head coach had also left out Alexander-Arnold back in the previous round of international break in March.

England fixtures for Euro 2020

The Three Lions are set to participate in two warm-up matches against Austria and Romania at the Riverside Stadium before kickstarting their Euro 2020 campaign. England are set to lock horns again with 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in their first group stage match of the European Championship campaign at the Wembley Stadium in London and will follow it up with their second league match against Scotland. The Three Lions complete their group stage games with an away trip to the Czech Republic. They will be aiming to advance from their group stage looking to feature in the Euro 2020 final which will be played in England.