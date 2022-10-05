Trent Alexander-Arnold Silences Critics With Stunning Free-kick Goal Vs Rangers: WATCH

English footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his maiden Champions League goal of the season on Tuesday, during the Liverpool vs Rangers match at the Anfield Stadium. After facing criticism for the dip in his form, that led him to be axed from England’s UEFA Nations League match against Germany, Trent contributed with a brilliant free-kick goal and silenced all critics. In the seventh minute of the match against Rangers, Trent converted the free-kick and set Liverpool for a 2-1 win.

With Liverpool now in control of the UCL campaign, Alexander-Arnold targeted the critics and said he has had a slow season so far, but he is looking forward to the rest. As per Dailymail UK, he said, “People say things but I come out and perform for the team. It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m looking forward to the rest of it”.

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick goal against Rangers in UCL

World Class RB Trent Alexander-Arnold. Cooly taken 🪃🎯 pic.twitter.com/qrj1NxgPCD — BaBuu (@imma_rp) October 5, 2022

During a post-match interview with BT Sport, the 23-year-old praised Liverpool’s performance and revealed it was disappointing to draw 3-3 against Brighton in the Premier League last Saturday. “We were slow out of the blocks (on Saturday), but this was the complete opposite. We started well and continued it throughout the game. They had their spells in the second half, but I think overall we played to our standard,” he added.

The free-kick resulted in Trent’s third goal of the season, as he has scored one goal so far in the Premier League, Champions League and the Community Shield. Further shedding light on his effort on Tuesday, he explained, “I don't normally score them from that side, I usually score from the other side. You've just got to get it on target, that's what I've been focusing on”.

'He played a good game': Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp who had tweaked his system to play 4-2-3-1 was rewarded with the win. Klopp spoke about Trent’s effort and said, “He played a good game, defensively especially, and wonderful goal,’ said Klopp. ‘We had a defensive problem, our timing was not right, we take risks in our defending, everyone knows that and these gaps are often on the back of Trent but not because of him”.

“He has to track back. We were not in the perfect moment so we had to adjust. It was a wonderful goal, what can I say? It is not long ago he scored but I am happy he had that still in his locker.” the Liverpool manager added.