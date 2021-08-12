Trevoh Chalobah's Performance In UEFA Super Cup Has Left Thomas Tuchel To Take Big Call

Thomas Tuchel made a winning start to the new season with Chelsea going onto lift the UEFA Super Cup after beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties. Kepa Arrizabalaga emerged as the hero for the Blues by bringing saves in the penalty shootout after both teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time. Another hero in Chelsea's title win was Trevoh Chalobah who played the entire match and put up a strong display in defense. Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the youngster following his superb performance.

Chelsea vs Villarreal: Thomas Tuchel on Trevoh Chalobah performance

Trevoh Chalobah's strong performance in the UEFA Super Cup, as well as the pre-season friendlies, may force Thomas Tuchel to reconsider his decision to send the youngster on loan. The 22-year-old is set to make a loan move to the Spanish side Valencia. After watching Chalobah's performance, Tuchel said the youngster to ready to play matches in the Premier League. The German coach said, "He played good against Arsenal and he played a good game also against Bournemouth, then Arsenal, then Tottenham. We wanted to have guys on the field who are capable to play 90 minutes. Trevoh was first in training, the very first in training and is physically strong and deserved to play by his performances so far and again today he was very strong".

Chelsea’s won another European Cup, European Cup, European Cup. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/JadwAvPvUy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 11, 2021

He further added "He suffered in some moments but later with Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] by his side and Jorgi [Jorginho] close to him and helping him in tactical organisation he stepped again up. He never lost face and stayed calm and was physical enough to play 120 minutes. It was quite impressive. He forced his way into our thinking. Let’s see how it goes. We still have some days to decide his personal future but in the moment he shows his value to the team."

UEFA Super Cup highlights

Chelsea took the lead in the match courtesy of Hakim Ziyech who scored the opener in the 26th minute, following a Kai Havertz cross past Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo. The goal scorer suffered an injury to his shoulder just before halftime and was replaced by Christian Pulisic. Despite being a goal down at halftime, Villarreal leveled the score in the second half. In the 75th minute, Gerard Moreno blasted the ball past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy after a clever back-heel assist from Boulaye Dia.

Both teams pushed for a winner, but none came and the Super Cup went to extra time for the fourth consecutive year. Tuchel brought on Arrizabalaga for Mendy with the game headed to penalties. Kepa saved once from Aïssa Mandi and then kept out Raúl Albiol's spot-kick to hand Chelsea the win in a dramatic 6-5 shootout win.