Tried To Convince My Family To Leave But Answer Is No: Andriy Shevchenko On Ukraine Crisis

Former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, who hails from Ukraine, has been attempting to get his family to flee Kyiv as Russia's unprovoked invasion upon its neighbour transcended to the eighth day. However, the former national team captain and coach has been unable to persuade them to leave the country.

Andriy Shevchenko, who is currently residing in London, spoke to Sky Sports News regarding the situation spoke about how the cities are under attack and revealed that he has kept in close touch with his mother and sister and have been trying to talk them through to make it to the border and leave the country but said that they want to stay back and fight for the nation's sovereignty and for their freedom

"I try to talk (to my mother and sister) every hour, every 20 minutes because there's a lot of action going on now. Cities under attack, missile attacks, Kyiv is under attack, a lot of cities it is very similar. My mum and my sister - like most of the Ukrainian people, refuse to leave - are staying there to fight for our nation, to fight for our freedom, to fight for our soul. tried many times (to get them to leave), but the answer is no, (they say) 'we want to stay here. This is the Ukrainian spirit." an emotional Shevchenko told Sky Sports News.

Russia invades Ukraine: The world has to think about this

When asked whether or not he wished to be in Ukraine right now, Shevchenko said "I talk to my parents, I tell my mum 'I want to go back,' but my field is here now, to talk about what's going on, about the real tragedy Ukrainian people are facing. Thousands of children are having to go underground to find protection, […] constantly under missile attack. This is a real tragedy."

Shevchenko further went on to thank the Ukrainian army and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for contributing whatever has been possible to defend the war-struck nation. He further added that other countries need to do more to stop the war. "Ukraine is the centre of Europe, who is going to be next? I think the world has to think about this," he added.

Image: AP